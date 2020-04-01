Two of the confirmed cases have been identified as people associated with the Oxford Street Shelter in Portland, Shah said. Such congregate settings are worrisome to experts, as the possibility of community transmission is higher at places with many people in close proximity to each other.

Of the total confirmed cases, 80 residents have fully recovered, according to Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC. Sixty-three have been hospitalized with the disease at some point.

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported two more deaths and an additional 41 confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s tally to seven deaths and 344 cases.

Of the 13 counties with confirmed cases, two — Cumberland and York — have community transmission, Shah said. Cumberland and York counties have reported 192 and 65 cases, respectively.

In an effort to stem further spread of the virus, Maine Governor Janet Mills issued a stay-at-home executive order Tuesday, which will be in effect from Thursday to April 30. Those with an essential job or valid reason for leaving home, such as retrieving food or medicine, will not face penalties. Citizens violating the order may face up to six months in jail or a $1,000 fine.

As of Wednesday morning, the state CDC has “sufficient supplies” to conduct 4,000 COVID-19 tests, Shah said. Overall, 8,400 residents have tested negative.

In order to preserve a finite amount of personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves, the CDC will implement a strategy to receive test results quicker, Shah said. Quicker results will allow healthcare workers to identify when the equipment is needed most, instead of wearing it for all patients before they receive a negative or positive result.

“If we can shorten the amount of time that a person comes in with signs and symptoms and when they get a negative test, we can reduce ... PPE usage,” Shah said.

Shah announced that Maine will soon be able to “take possession” of ID NOW platforms from Abbot, a healthcare technology company. The ID tests can determine a positive result from a test in five minutes and a negative result in 13 minutes, according to the company’s website. The CDC will also receive 100 test kits, which can conduct 24 tests each.

With the final shipment of PPE arriving in Maine from the strategic national stockpile Monday, the state will look to order equipment on the private market and continue to work with manufacturing companies to provide enough supplies, Shah said.

During each press conference, Shah has listed the number of essential resources available in the state.

“You may have noticed numbers going upward” in recent days, Shah said. “More and more hospitals are continuing to report into Maine,” causing the uptick.

Throughout the state, there are 272 ICU beds, and 124 of them are available, he said. There are 348 ventilators, 271 of which are available. The state has an additional 128 alternative ventilators available, which were recently approved by the FDA for usage with critically ill patients.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.