A man charged with second degree murder for a 2018 fatal stabbing in Dorchester was released Tuesday by a Suffolk Superior Court judge — over the objections of prosecutors — and ordered to wear an ankle monitor, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office.
Judge Christine Roach ordered the release of William Jason Utley, 40, in a telephone hearing after his attorney argued that a pre-existing health condition made him more susceptible to the novel coronavirus, according to Matthew Brelis, a spokesman for District Attorney Rachael Rollins.
The virus has become a pandemic and sickened many in jails and prisons. Rollins, who has made criminal justice reform a cornerstone of her administration, voiced support for the release of some vulnerable inmates and pretrial detainees to the state Supreme Judicial Court on Tuesday, but her office fought Utley’s release.
“We believed that the defendant’s medical issues did not outweigh the public safety concerns we had regarding his release,” Brelis said in an e-mail to the Globe. “Judge Roach disagreed and now he is out with a GPS monitor.”
Utley’s attorney, Michael Tumposky, said Tuesday night he could not comment on the case without first speaking to his client.
Utley is accused of killing 33-year-old Anthony Young in Uphams Corner early in the morning of March 25, 2018, and was set to face trial later this year. Young was found suffering from stab wounds on Cushing Avenue around 3 a.m. and was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, police said at the time.
