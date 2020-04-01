A man charged with second degree murder for a 2018 fatal stabbing in Dorchester was released Tuesday by a Suffolk Superior Court judge — over the objections of prosecutors — and ordered to wear an ankle monitor, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

Judge Christine Roach ordered the release of William Jason Utley, 40, in a telephone hearing after his attorney argued that a pre-existing health condition made him more susceptible to the novel coronavirus, according to Matthew Brelis, a spokesman for District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

The virus has become a pandemic and sickened many in jails and prisons. Rollins, who has made criminal justice reform a cornerstone of her administration, voiced support for the release of some vulnerable inmates and pretrial detainees to the state Supreme Judicial Court on Tuesday, but her office fought Utley’s release.