The MBTA will begin taking the temperatures of employees at the Cabot Garage in South Boston before the start of each shift on Wednesday, in the first phase of a strategy to combat the spread of the coronavirus that will expand to other departments in the coming days.

Steve Poftak, general manager of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, announced the move in a letter to employees Tuesday night.

Employees will be screened on a bus for privacy, and anyone with a temperature over 100 degrees will be told to go home; notify their manager and the T’s employee support provider, Work Partners; and call a doctor, Poftak said.