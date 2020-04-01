Coronavirus resources
The MBTA will begin taking the temperatures of employees at the Cabot Garage in South Boston before the start of each shift on Wednesday, in the first phase of a strategy to combat the spread of the coronavirus that will expand to other departments in the coming days.
Steve Poftak, general manager of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, announced the move in a letter to employees Tuesday night.
Employees will be screened on a bus for privacy, and anyone with a temperature over 100 degrees will be told to go home; notify their manager and the T’s employee support provider, Work Partners; and call a doctor, Poftak said.
He said temperature checks will begin with the MBTA’s bus operations and expand to other parts of the system. The T chose Cabot Garage as a starting point because it is one of the agency’s largest facilities, Poftak said, and the Charlestown Garage will follow “soon.”
