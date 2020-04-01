AdviniaCare disclosed the move late Tuesday night, only hours after the operator of the first planned recovery center, Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Worcester, acknowledged that a resident it was preparing to move had tested positive for the virus. Plans to complete Beaumont’s relocation of residents have been temporarily delayed as the patient remains isolated there while others on the same floor are tested for the novel coronavirus.

A nursing home in Wilmington said it has become the first in the Boston area to agree to convert to a COVID-19 recovery center, and will begin moving its residents out of the 142-bed facility to other sites in the next few days.

Pointe Group Care, which operates AdviniaCare in Wilmington, said its decision to designate that nursing home as a dedicated site for recovering patients was made at the request of the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services. State officials, seeking to lighten the load of hospitals as coronavirus cases surge, have been scouting for a dozen skilled nursing facilities that can handle patients who leave intensive care but still need oxygen and other support.

A statement from Pointe Group said it “has begun informing families of this plan to address an unprecedented crisis in the health care system.” It said AdviniaCare residents would be moved after they received a negative test for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The statement quoted an executive, chief operating officer Chris Hannon, as saying, “It is our hope that the sacrifices made by our residents, patients, and their families ― as well as our dedicated extraordinary staff ― will help mitigate a public health crisis and have a positive impact on many.”

