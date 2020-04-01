Rumrill, who state records show had an unspecified preexisting medical condition, is believed to be the first person in Massachusetts under the age of 50 to die of the virus.

Riley Rumrill, who moved to Boston from Alabama a few years ago, died Sunday at Boston Medical Center. He is one of 122 people in Massachusetts whose deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The vast majority of those who have died have been far older, most in their 80s and above.

A 31-year-old Boston man is believed to be the youngest Massachusetts resident to date to die due to a coronavirus infection, according to his family.

“He was probably one of the nicest guys I know,” said Steve Ciulla, who recently returned from a trip to Colombia with Rumrill. “He’s really kind of the glue that brings everybody together.”

Rumrill’s brother Robert Rumrill had also been on the trip to Colombia.

“We lost one of the best guys I’ve ever met last night,” Robert Rumrill wrote on Facebook March 29.

“He always had a way of filling the room with laughter, love and joy. I remember when he moved to Boston I was beyond thrilled to be able to spend more time with him. And I’ll cherish every second we’ve spent together.”

Ciulla said it was not clear when or how Rumrill had contracted the virus.

“We really don’t know when he got it, it must have happened soon afterwards,” Ciulla said. “We’re all asking the same questions.”

The three men had returned to Boston healthy in early March. About three weeks later, Rumrill checked himself into a Boston hospital with a 104 degree fever, according to a report from Alabama television station WVTM-13. “He was sedated, on a ventilator, kidney failure,” Rumrill’s father told the television station.

By Sunday, they say, he passed away, eight days after he checked himself into the hospital.

"He had a big heart, and gets along with everybody," Ciulla said.









Nestor Ramos can be reached at nestor.ramos@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NestorARamos.