Re “With classes online, colleges reconsider letter grades” (Metro, March 27): I disagree with proposals for universal grading — where every student in all classes gets an automatic A or A- or all students are graded on a mandatory pass-fail basis — both because these approaches can have a detrimental impact on some members of the first-generation, low-income community and because they dilute education at a time when the world desperately needs the irrepressible optimism that learning cultivates. At the same time, there is no debating that certain students currently find themselves in difficult home situations, with few resources and increased responsibilities.

I appreciate the emphasis that many colleges, including my own (I am a first-year student at Harvard College), have placed on establishing equity among students, but let’s remember that students were never on equal footing, even while on campus together. Most colleges require work-study as part of a student’s financial aid package, and many students have to work even more than what’s required to afford personal expenses and to send money home to their families. At Harvard, while a typical financial aid work-study contribution would amount to about six to eight hours per week, some students work upward of 20 hours per week while students who are not on financial aid can use that time to study.