In her op-ed “Spring 2020, a season of hope — and dread” (Opinion, March 27) Joan Wickersham highlights that “for as long as there have been humans, people have been seeing the forces of nature in terms of myth and metaphor,” and that “nature is neither an optimist nor a pessimist” but is simply “a set of biological, physical, and chemical processes.” This view of nature as simply a set of processes misses the profound reality of the wondrous urgency for life inherent in nature. That urgency for life is real and inspires and rewards us every spring; it is no mere myth or metaphor. We see this rising to life in nature and all about us and know it deep in our bones.

Thank you to Wickersham for inspiring us to pay attention and “to take care of each other.”