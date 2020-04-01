In her op-ed “Spring 2020, a season of hope — and dread” (Opinion, March 27) Joan Wickersham highlights that “for as long as there have been humans, people have been seeing the forces of nature in terms of myth and metaphor,” and that “nature is neither an optimist nor a pessimist” but is simply “a set of biological, physical, and chemical processes.” This view of nature as simply a set of processes misses the profound reality of the wondrous urgency for life inherent in nature. That urgency for life is real and inspires and rewards us every spring; it is no mere myth or metaphor. We see this rising to life in nature and all about us and know it deep in our bones.
Thank you to Wickersham for inspiring us to pay attention and “to take care of each other.”
Damian Curtiss
Hingham
Joan Wickersham is right to suggest that this is a spring unlike any other — for humans. However, she errs in asserting that, for the rest of the planet, time rolls on, without moral direction. Instead, all around us, we see the earth’s clear and unequivocal zeal for life, rebirth, and rejuvenation.
I choose to see optimism in that cycle. I choose to see goodness in that cycle. I choose to believe that there are mysteries that we cannot understand as human beings and to marvel — even in our time of great peril — at the planet’s ability to awe and inspire.
From the Rose City to the Hub, happy spring.
Andrew L. Kalloch
Portland, Ore.