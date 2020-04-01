Forget my earlier resistance to social distancing. I’m all in now, with my personal interactions confined mainly to spouse, dog, and cat. And this new, small world we’re inhabiting, 24/7, sure does put a microscope on relationships. There’s no daily separation, no distance. There’s just us.

It’s the same black, puffy coat I’ve been wearing for at least three winters. Is he joking? No, he’s just looking at me with the fresh eyes that go with life on the lonely island of coronavirus.

“Is that a new coat?” my husband asked as we set out on the early evening dog walk that’s becoming part of a new routine.

As Jennifer Senior wrote in The New York Times, “The coronavirus may turn out to be the ultimate stress test for couples.” Measured against death by pandemic, and its seismic economic loss, that may not seem like such a big deal. But the people with whom we shelter in place are the same people who will be with us after the crisis passes. Can our relationships ever be the same?

Where you are in life — young or old, single or partnered up — will probably play a role in how you weather the togetherness. My son and daughter-in-law, married just a year-and-a-half, inhabit a seemingly happy bubble, at least on the basis of FaceTime evidence. But they also have the joy of watching a 6-month-old baby boy and his daily journey of wondrous accomplishments. It’s less idyllic for my daughter, who lives in a Somerville apartment with two roommates and two cats, and relies on wine, puzzles, and “Tiger King” to tamp down tensions and tiffs.

In the end, how we get through this depends on what we choose to see and do while in coronavirus captivity.

Stuck at home, I can dwell on the dent in the garage door; the closets filled with clothes I will never wear; and the basement packed with memorabilia that, over several decades, appears to have morphed into useless junk. Or, I can relish the sunlight streaming through the windows of a safe haven filled with memories — and use this unexpected time at home to clean out the closets and basement.

I can look at my husband and think: Is he really watching another episode of “Star Trek?” Or I can be thankful for the Bolognese he cooked, the wine he brought home, and the toilet paper he scouted out — and pledge to do more cooking and shopping myself rather than relying on him, as I have come to do.

Some unexpected gifts have come with this unexpected slowdown in life. I’ve tried recipes I put aside long ago but was always too busy to undertake. I’ve watched movies that intrigued me but were too much trouble to actually go and see. I raked up leaves and yanked out vines from a flowerbed that I would have been far too impatient to attack last spring in such an organized fashion. I’ve talked on the phone with people I would have texted. And I’ve tossed shoes that I didn’t want to give up, even though they hurt my feet.

I miss the old routines. But the new ones are not all bad, and that includes the dog walk in the woods. A few weeks ago, I would have been too stressed out and cranky from my Orange Line commute to take the time to do it. In fact, my husband usually walked the dog before I got home. Now we often do it together, keeping a careful distance from others on the woodland path.

These are strange and scary times. But with them comes a new intimacy — and a promise to myself to buy a new winter coat, perhaps in a style or color that commands more attention.

Joan Vennochi