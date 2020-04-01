When Joseph P. Kennedy III launched his primary challenge of Edward J. Markey for US Senate, some people wondered why Kennedy was looking to fix something that ain’t broke. They argued that there was little daylight between the two Massachusetts Democrats. I hope that Victoria McGrane’s article ends the notion that these two Democrats are the same (“Markey proceeds with fund-raising: Appeals for cash, amid pandemic,” Metro, March 26).

Markey’s team seems to be claiming that his fund-raising efforts are in the name of “vibrant democracy,” noting, “With so much happening, important elections can fall off our radar screens,” then asking for campaign donations. Though I am also deeply concerned about American democracy, this seems plainly self-serving. Meanwhile, Kennedy paused campaign activities and used his vast e-mail lists to raise money (at least $20,000) for COVID-19-related services, such as food banks.