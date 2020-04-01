Year built: 1992

Square feet: 3,724

Beds: 4

Baths: 4 full

Sewer/water: Public

Taxes: $18,647 (2019)

This waterfront house at the very end of a quiet road in Quincy’s Squantum neighborhood seems like the bridge between two ecosystems.

To the right of the house, sunshine pours onto a largely unshaded lawn that slopes gently down to a 210-foot-long stretch of private beach. To the left, the house is embraced by seemingly ancient and towering trees — birch, red cedar, and a Leyland cypress — that shadow a courtyard and a flagstone, bluestone, and wooden walkway leading to the rear of the home and a spectacular Quincy Bay view. In good weather, the view is best enjoyed from the 540-square-foot mahogany deck, which takes full advantage of the fact that this house, which is built into a hill, rises some 17 feet above the mean high-water line. Flood insurance is not required on this 0.37-acre property.

From the deck, a slider with the appearance of a French door leads into a living room that has recessed lighting. The focal point of the space is a wood-burning fireplace with a painted wooden mantel. To the right of the living room is a bedroom currently set up as an office and a full bath that has a pedestal sink, a limestone floor, and a shower/tub combo with a limestone surround.

Back out in the living room, two Greek columns stand guard at the entrance to the dining room, which features a glass door to the deck, a candle-like chandelier, and floor-to-ceiling windows that look out over the manicured lawn toward the beach. The flooring in the living and dining rooms is an engineered hardwood.

An opening in the dining room connects to the kitchen, where the appliances are stainless steel, the white French country cabinets (some with glass doors) are topped with a speckled gray granite, and the backsplash is a bluish-green tile with a French glaze. The kitchen has both a long island with a cooktop and a peninsula that separates the kitchen from a pantry with a window seat. The flooring is a reddish clay tile. A door leads to a comfortable patio offering a view of the water.

The kitchen connects to an expansive family room — 380 square feet — where the flooring remains clay tile and the focus turns to a wood-burning fireplace with a dark wooden mantel. A door opens to the backyard and the patio.

Stairs near the pantry lead to the next level and the home’s master suite. The bedroom is 276 square feet and maximizes its unobstructed water view with a series of six windows. There is also a private mahogany deck, a dressing room, two closets, and hardwood flooring. The master bath is a rectangular space with windows on the left side, as well as a water closet, a solid-wood double vanity with a marble countertop, a shower with multiple heads, and a separate soaking tub with a marble surround. The flooring in the bath is marble tile.

The third bedroom is also on this level, positioned in the left rear of the home. Its windows offer an impressive ocean view. There is also a full bath with a marble-topped single vanity, a white tile floor, and a shower/tub combo with a white tile surround.

The fourth bedroom is one level up and features large skylights cut into an angled ceiling. There is also a full bath with a pedestal sink and a shower/tub combo. The shower surround and the bathroom floor are tile.

The home is topped with a 196-square-foot room with windows on all four sides, a perfect escape as an office, yoga room, or aerie.

Kevin Lewis of Compass is the listing agent.

164-crabtree-quincy Eileen McEleney Woods/Kerry Riordan or Blu Lemonade

