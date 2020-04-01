To connect the breakfast nook to the gardens that surround this Hopkinton home, Mary Maloney and Kylie Bodiya of Bee’s Knees Interior Design Studio devised a zippy green and blue scheme. A still-life painting by Kelly Fielden of Mason Brookes Design with a gilded bamboo-style frame reinforces the palette and the room’s Asian flavor.

THE PILLOW AND THE TABLE

A throw pillow on the window seat made from Schumacher’s Hydrangea fabric, designed in 1930 by French couturier Paul Poiret, links directly to the landscape. The table’s distressed finish keeps the room from feeling too formal. Plus, “nothing promotes conversation better than a round table,” Bodiya noted.

THE CHAIRS AND THE LIGHTING

Rivoli lamps by Port 68 and Jardin side chairs by Bungalow 5, along with the Brighton Pagoda lantern in gilded iron by Visual Comfort, infuse the space with chinoiserie style. While the metal adds shine, Bodiya said, “the saturated blue ties the Hydrangea fabric to the console.”

THE CONSOLE

The designers found the vintage console at Avenue C Design at Eastleigh Farm in Framingham, then tasked South Boston-based Art Applications to transform it with Benjamin Moore’s “Turkish Bay Leaf” in a glossy finish. “We love to repurpose items,” Bodiya said. “It makes sense for the environment and the budget, and it prevents a space from looking cookie-cutter.”

Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.