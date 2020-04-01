Patriots coach Bill Belichick released a video through the team’s Twitter account Wednesday, offering support to medical workers on the front lines in the battle against the coronavirus and some advice for how to get through the pandemic.

Here’s what he said:

“This is Bill Belichick. I want to reach out to you in these uncertain and unprecedented times to let you know that I, and the New England Patriots are behind you. We are all in this together. Thank you to our heroic medical professionals; doctors, nurses, medical workers, and others, who are selflessly and courageously doing their job to take care of others in need. We have heard your stories and seen some of your great work. You are truly champions and warriors.