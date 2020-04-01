COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Jairus Hamilton has committed to Maryland after playing basketball for two years for Boston College.

The 6-foot-8 forward played in 24 games with the Eagles last season, including 20 starts. He averaged 9.5 points and tallied a career-high 23 on Jan. 25 in a victory over Virginia Tech.

Hamilton entered the transfer portal last week and announced his move to Maryland on Twitter on Wednesday with the words, “Beyond Blessed."