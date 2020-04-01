Runners cannot defer their entry from 2020 to 2021, a BAA spokesperson confirmed to the Globe.

Race organizers said anyone who was entered in the race originally scheduled for this month can still run on the rescheduled date, Sept. 14, but if they can’t make it, they can have their entry money back. It is the first time the BAA has offered refunds.

The Boston Athletic Association is offering refunds to runners entered in the 2020 Boston Marathon, which was postponed from April to September because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The BAA also has been updating a page on its website for frequently asked questions about the postponed race.

Advertisement

More than 30,000 runners had signed up for the marathon. It costs $205 for Americans and $255 for international runners to enter.

“Our primary focus remains on the health and well-being of participants, staff, volunteers, spectators, supporters, and everyone in our greater community,” said BAA CEO Tom Grilk. “We’d like our entrants to join us in September. However, while we are in the midst of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, we want to extend an offer of refund to our entrants so they may be able to plan accordingly.”

This year’s marathon, originally scheduled for April 20, will serve as a qualifier for next year’s event. Registration for the 2021 Boston Marathon will begin after Sept. 14.

Those who had signed up for the April 18 BAA 5K, which will now be held the Saturday before the marathon in September, also can get a refund.

Material from the Associated Press report was used in this report.

Follow Matt Pepin on Twitter at @mattpep15.