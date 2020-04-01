Forward Jairus Hamilton committed to Maryland after playing basketball for two years for Boston College. The 6-foot-8 Hamilton played in 24 games with the Eagles last season, including 20 starts. He averaged 9.5 points and tallied a career-high 23 on Jan. 25 in a victory over Virginia Tech. Hamilton entered the transfer portal last week and announced his move to Maryland on Twitter with the words, “Beyond Blessed." The move comes two days after the Terrapins announced that sophomore forward Ricky Lindo Jr. entered the transfer portal. Lindo averaged 1.7 points and 1.9 rebounds in 2019-20 . . . Washington freshman Isaiah Stewart , a bruising 6-foot-9-inch forward, declared for the NBA draft after becoming a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season for the Huskies. Stewart, who was expected to leave Washington after one season even before he set foot on campus, was named to the all-Pac-12 first team after averaging 16.6 points and 8.7 rebounds in the regular season, even while opposing defenses focused on stopping his interior game. Stewart also blocked 65 shots and averaged a team-high 32 minutes per game. He is projected as a mid-to-late first-round pick in the June draft . . . Army football coach Jeff Monken hired Michigan associate director of football strength and conditioning coach Tenarius “Tank” Wright as the Black Knights defensive line coach. Wright will work with a familiar face on Army’s defense, new defensive coordinator Nate Woody , who was a defensive analyst at Michigan last season.

The Chicago Bears finalized a five-year, $70 million contract with former All-Pro pass rusher Robert Quinn and a one-year deal with former Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Germain Ifedi. The Bears were looking to boost their pass rush and blocking coming off a disappointing year in which they missed the playoffs at 8-8 in a season that began with Super Bowl aspirations after going 12-4 to win the NFC North in 2018.

WR Anderson, Panthers make it official

The Carolina Panthers officially signed free agent wide receiver Robby Anderson from the Jets to a two-year contract reportedly worth $20 million, a person familiar with the situation told the Associated Press. The 26-year-old Anderson finished with 52 catches for 779 yards and five touchdowns last season for the Jets. He joins a young — and crowded — Panthers receiving corps that now includes nine wideouts, five of which have signed this offseason as free agents. Anderson is expected to battle for the No. 2 spot with last year’s starter Curtis Samuel. D.J. Moore, a 2018 first-round draft pick, was the team’s leading receiver last season with 87 catches for 1,175 yards and four TDs and is expected to be the other starter. Anderson is the fourth former Temple player to rejoin coach Matt Rhule, who coached the Owls from 2013-16, in Carolina. Anderson made 207 catches for 3,059 yards and 20 touchdowns during his four seasons with the Jets.

Miscellany

NBC to air virtual Indy race

IndyCar’s virtual racing will be televised beginning with Saturday’s iRacing event, which has been picked up by NBC Sports. The debut virtual race last weekend drew 433,000 combined viewers to both IndyCar and iRacing’s online stream. Totals viewers jumped to 600,000 when IndyCar tallied how many watched drivers’ social media feeds or gaming channels. NASCAR has done well in its virtual racing series, setting records for viewership the last two weeks. It’s Sunday virtual race that aired on some Fox affiliates and nationally on its cable channel drew 1.3 million viewers. NBC Sports is IndyCar’s broadcast partner but had declined to air the first iRacing event. Now it will use its booth of Leigh Diffey, Paul Tracy and Townsend Bell to call the race at virtual Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama. More than two dozen IndyCar drivers are expected to compete, including five-time series champion Scott Dixon, who did not take part in last week’s virtual event at Watkins Glen, N.Y., won by Sage Karam . . . Los Angeles Dodgers fans who subscribe to DirecTV and its subsidiaries will have access to the team’s regional sports network after a deal between AT&T and Spectrum Networks ended a nearly seven-year stalemate. Spectrum Networks said it began delivering Spectrum SportsNet LA to AT&T video subscribers the same day the deal was announced. The agreement means AT&T TV, DirecTV, U-verse TV and AT&T Now customers in Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii will gain access to Dodgers games. The Dodgers launched their network in 2014, but faced pushback from pay TV providers over its cost, which kept the team’s games from being seen in most of Los Angeles. KTLA-TV stepped in to simulcast several games for the last four years.

