"It will be good to finally get back to Boston,'' Sox interim manager Ron Roenicke might have said after Wednesday afternoon’s 4-1 loss to the upstart Orioles. "I’m pretty sure we’ll turn this around quickly when we get home to Fenway.''

Stunned at being swept by the suddenly surging Baltimore Orioles, the 1-6 Red Sox will face the Chicago White Sox at 2:05 p.m. Thursday in their 109th Fenway Park opener.

(This is the column you might be reading today if not for the coronavirus pandemic.)

Roenicke did not identify the Sox starting pitcher for the home opener.

"Could be Austin Brice, could be Marcus Walden, could be Heath Hembree,'' Roenicke said. "Chaim and the analytics guys will give me a name in the morning.''

Speaking of Chaim Bloom, he has turned out to be a prophet as well as a swell chief baseball officer. Back in February when the Sox made the Mookie Betts/David Price salary-dump trade with the Dodgers, Bloom said, “It’s reasonable to expect we’re going to be worse without [Betts and Price].”

Amen to that. One week into the 2020 season, it feels like the Sox have gone back to the bad old days of Bobby Valentine and Daddy Butch Hobson.

"People need to stop overreacting to this little speed bump at the start of the season,'' said special assistant David Ortiz, who will throw out Thursday’s first pitch and is expected to be in uniform in the Sox dugout for every game this season. "These guys running our team, they know what they are doing.''

The Sox used “openers” in three of their first seven games, losing all three. Boston’s only win came in the third game of the season when lefty Martin Perez beat the Blue Jays, 12-9. Perez, who specializes in pitching to contact, gave up six runs on 12 hits in his five innings and is expected to start again Saturday against the White Sox at Fenway.

Just one year ago, the defending world champion Red Sox came to Fenway for a ring ceremony and boasted the reigning league MVP (Betts) and a top three in the rotation of Chris Sale, David Price, and Rick Porcello. Now Betts is hitting .400 at Chavez Ravine and Sale, Price, and Porcello are unavailable to the Sox.

Sale underwent successful Tommy John surgery and is expected to be back on the mound by June of 2021. Price was traded to the Dodgers and is 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA in two games with LA. Porcello, who signed a one-year deal with the Mets, is also off to a 2-0 start and — as if to rub things in — Jon Lester pitched his second career no-hitter last week in a Cubs win over the Brewers.

The Red Sox, meanwhile, are down to two established starters: Perez and ace lefty Eduardo Rodriguez. Nathan Eovaldi, who won two games in 2019 after signing a four-year, $68 million contract, suffered an undisclosed arm injury in the first inning of his only start last week in Toronto. The Red Sox will not say whether Eovaldi needs surgery.

Rafael Devers (.406, three homers) and Xander Bogearts (.326) have been Boston’s best hitters thus far. Boston fans are excited about getting their first look at veteran right fielder Kevin Pillar in a Red Sox uniform. Starting second baseman Jose Peraza showed a lot of promise in the first seven games. Andrew Benintendi continues to remind people of J.D. Drew.

It’s possible that Benintendi and Jackie Bradley Jr. have revived the annoying outfield dance at the end of victories, but since the Sox have won only a single game, it’s difficult to tell.

Speaking of JBJ, the streaky outfielder who turns 30 this month is off to another slow start, batting .043 (1 for 23) with 16 strikeouts, but he made a nifty catch in Wednesday’s joust with the Orioles.

"Jackie's figured out something with his swing and we expect him to get hot,'' said Roenicke. "Our metrics show he's been unlucky, hitting a lot of line drives that went barely foul. We like the way the ball is coming off his bat. Good exit velocity when he makes contact.''

Outfielder Alex Verdugo, the key pickup in the Betts haul, is feeling much better, according to Bloom, but is in the eighth month of his rehab from a fractured back and is still unable to play baseball.

With the Bruins and Celtics getting ready for long playoff runs, the flatline Sox are having a hard time getting New England’s attention. Fans are still upset about the Betts trade and the club’s non-effort to retain the wildly popular Brock Holt. Roenicke has proven to be a bland replacement for Alex Cora, and ownership’s boasts about newfound “payroll flexibility” have not been a winner at the box office or in NESN’s ratings.

It didn't help when popular analyst Dennis Eckersley summed up the sweep at the hands of the Orioles with his trademark, "Yuck.''

Plenty of good seats are still available Thursday, and the Sox are urging fans to arrive early. The first 15,000 through the gates will receive a David Ortiz bobblehead.

"We’re asking fans to be patient and reserve judgment,'' team chairman Tom Werner told the Globe. “We’re going to have some nice surprises for everybody at Fenway for the opener. Wally and Tessie will be there for the kids and we will have lots of star power.

”And there’s one more big surprise. I don’t want to give it away, but stick around for the bottom of the eighth for a special appearance. Let’s just say the good times never seemed so good, so good, so good.''

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.