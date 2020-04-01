The Patriots trimmed their roster by one Wednesday afternoon, releasing Cody Kessler, who served as the club’s third quarterback for two stints in 2019, according to an NFL Network report.

The move leaves Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer as the lone signal callers on the roster. The move opens up a bit of salary cap space as Kessler was set to make $910,000 for 2020.

Kessler was signed in September, released in early October and then later brought back for the remainder of the season.