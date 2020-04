Sporting event Date Status

Archery: ISSF International Solidarity Championships in Dhaka, Bangladesh Feb. 22-28 postponed

Archery: Pan American Championships in Monterrey, Mexico March 23-29 canceled

Archery: Kahraman Bagatir Spring Arrows in Antalya, Turkey April 1-5 canceled

Archery: Oceania Championships in Fiji April 5-9 canceled

Archery: World Cup in Guatemala City April 20-26 canceled

Archery: Veronica's Cup in Kamnik, Slovenia April 24-26 canceled

Archery: World Cup in Shanghai May 4-10 canceled

Archery: World Cup in Antalya, Turkey May 11-17 suspended

Archery: European Championships in Antalya, Turkey May 20-26 suspended

Archery: World ranking event in Medellin, Colombia June 1-7 suspended

Archery: Asia Cup in Gwangju, South Korea June 7-12 suspended

Archery: European Grand Prix in Porec, Croatia June 9-13 suspended

Archery: World Cup in Berlin June 21-28 suspended

Athletics: World indoor championships in Nanjing March 13-15 postponed to March 19-21, 2021

Athletics: World half marathon championships in Gdynia, Poland March 29 postponed to Oct. 17

Athletics: World race walking team championships in Minsk, Belarus May 2-3 canceled

Athletics: Hong Kong Marathon Feb. 9 canceled

Athletics: Asian indoor championships in Hangzhou Feb. 12-13 canceled

Athletics: Tokyo Marathon March 1 restricted to elite runners

Athletics: Paris Half Marathon March 1 postponed to Sept. 6

Athletics: Nagoya Women's Marathon March 8 restricted to elite runners

Athletics: Rome Half Marathon March 8 canceled

Athletics: New Taipei City Marathon in Taiwan March 15 canceled

Athletics: Suzhou Half Marathon in China March 15 canceled

Athletics: Barcelona Marathon March 15 postponed to Oct. 25

Athletics: New York Half Marathon March 15 canceled

Athletics: Queensland Track Classic in Brisbane March 20 postponed

Athletics: Australian championships in Sydney March 21-29 canceled

Athletics: Seoul Marathon March 22 canceled

Athletics: Chongqing International Marathon in China March 22 canceled

Athletics: Wuxi Marathon in China March 22 canceled

Athletics: Mersin Marathon in Turkey March 22 postponed

Athletics: Lisbon Half Marathon March 22 postponed to Sept. 6

Athletics: Race Walking Challenge in Taicang, China March 28 canceled

Athletics: Prague Half Marathon March 28 postponed

Athletics: Rome Marathon March 29 canceled

Athletics: Madrid Half Marathon March 29 postponed

Athletics: Asian cross-country championships in Hong Kong March 29 postponed

Athletics: Grenada International Invitational in St. George April 4 postponed

Athletics: Race Walking Grand Prix in Rio Maior, Portugal April 4 postponed

Athletics: Paris Marathon April 5 postponed to Oct. 18

Athletics: Milan Marathon in Italy April 5 postponed

Athletics: Daegu International Marathon in South Korea April 5 canceled

Athletics: Rotterdam Marathon in the Netherlands April 5 postponed

Athletics: Kyiv Half Marathon in Ukraine April 5 canceled

Athletics: Berlin Half Marathon April 5 canceled

Athletics: Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town, South Africa April 11 canceled

Athletics: Wuhan Marathon in China April 12 canceled

Athletics: Pyongyang Marathon in North Korea April 12 canceled

Athletics: Yangzhou Jianzhen International Half Marathon in China April 12 postponed

Athletics: Gunsan International Marathon in South Korea April 12 canceled

Athletics: Doha Diamond League in Qatar April 17 postponed

Athletics: Vienna City Marathon April 19 canceled

Athletics: Hamburg Marathon April 19 postponed

Athletics: Enschede Marathon in the Netherlands April 19 canceled

Athletics: Boston Marathon April 20 postponed to Sept. 14

Athletics: Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa April 24-25 postponed

Athletics: Multistars-Trofeo Zerneri Acciai in Lana, Italy April 25-26 canceled

Athletics: London Marathon April 26 postponed to Oct. 4

Athletics: Madrid Marathon April 26 postponed to Nov. 15

Athletics: Hanover Marathon in Germany April 26 canceled

Athletics: Dongying International Marathon in China April 26 canceled

Athletics: Krakow Marathon in Poland April 26 postponed

Athletics: Gifu Half Marathon in Japan April 26 canceled

Athletics: Shizuoka International meeting in Fukuroi, Japan May 2 postponed

Athletics: Nairobi meeting in Kenya May 2 postponed

Athletics: Prague Marathon May 3 postponed

Athletics: China Diamond League May 9 postponed

Athletics: Florida Invitational meeting in Miramar May 9 canceled

Athletics: Golden Grand Prix in Tokyo May 10 postponed

Athletics: Nanjing Meeting in China May 13 postponed

Athletics: Shanghai Diamond League May 16 postponed to Aug. 13

Athletics: Riga Marathon in Latvia May 17 postponed

Athletics: Copenhagen Marathon May 17 canceled

Athletics: World 10K Bengaluru in India May 17 postponed

Athletics: Cape Town 12 Onerun in South Africa May 17 canceled

Athletics: Grande Premio Brasil Caixa in Belem, Brazil May 17 postponed

Athletics: Ostrava Golden Spike in the Czech Republic May 22 postponed

Athletics: Stockholm Diamond League in Sweden May 24 postponed

Athletics: Edinburgh Marathon May 24 postponed

Athletics: Ottawa Marathon in Canada May 24 canceled

Athletics: Naples Diamond League (Golden Gala Pietro Mennea) May 28 postponed

Athletics: Hypo Meeting in Gotzis, Austria May 30-31 canceled

Athletics: Rabat Diamond League (Mohammed VI International) in Morocco May 31 postponed

Athletics: Pfingstsportfest International in Rehlingen, Germany May 31 canceled

Athletics: FBK Games in Hengelo, Netherlands June 1 canceled

Athletics: Aliann Pompey Invitational in Georgetown, Guyana June 6 postponed

Athletics: Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland June 9 postponed to Aug. 11

Athletics: Iberoamericano Meeting in Huelva, Spain June 10 canceled

Athletics: United States Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon June 19 postponed

Athletics: Jilin City International Marathon in China June 21 postponed

Athletics: African Championships in Algiers, Algeria June 24-28 postponed

Auto racing: Formula One: Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne March 15 canceled

Auto racing: Formula One: Bahrain Grand Prix in Sakhir March 22 postponed

Auto racing: Formula One: Vietnam Grand Prix in Hanoi April 5 postponed

Auto racing: Formula One: Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai April 19 postponed

Auto racing: Formula One: Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort May 3 postponed

Auto racing: Formula One: Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona May 10 postponed

Auto racing: Formula One: Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo May 24 canceled

Auto racing: Formula One: Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku June 7 postponed

Auto racing: IndyCar: St. Petersburg Grand Prix in Florida March 15 canceled

Auto racing: IndyCar: Alabama Grand Prix in Birmingham April 5 canceled

Auto racing: IndyCar: Long Beach Grand Prix in California April 19 canceled

Auto racing: IndyCar: Austin Challenge in Texas April 26 canceled

Auto racing: IndyCar: Indianapolis 500 May 24 postponed to Aug. 23

Auto racing: IndyCar: Honda Indy 200 in Lexington, Ohio Aug. 16 rescheduled to Aug. 9

Auto racing: IndyCar: St. Louis 500 Aug. 22 rescheduled to Aug. 30

Auto racing: WRC: Rally Mexico in León March 12-15 shortened by one day

Auto racing: WRC: Rally Argentina in Villa Carlos Paz April 23-26 postponed

Auto racing: WRC: Rally Portugal in Matosinhos May 21-24 postponed

Auto racing: WRC: Rally Italy in Sardinia June 4-7 postponed

Auto racing: 12 Hours of Sebring in Florida March 21-22 postponed to Nov. 11-14

Auto racing: 24 Hours of Le Mans in France June 13-14 postponed to Sept. 19-20

Auto racing: NASCAR: Atlanta 500 March 15 canceled

Auto racing: NASCAR: Miami 400 March 22 canceled

Auto racing: NASCAR: Texas 500 in Fort Worth March 29 postponed

Auto racing: NASCAR: Bristol 500 in Tennessee April 5 postponed

Auto racing: NASCAR: Richmond 400 in Virginia April 19 postponed

Auto racing: NASCAR: Talladega 500 in Alabama April 26 postponed

Auto racing: NASCAR: Dover Race in Delaware May 3 postponed

Auto racing: Rally: Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge in the United Arab Emirates March 20-26 postponed

Auto racing: Rally: Merzouga Rally in Morocco May 25-29 canceled

Auto racing: Rally: Silky Way Rally stages in China and Kazakhstan canceled ; in Russia from July 3-11

Auto racing: Formula E: Sanya E-Prix in Japan March 21 canceled

Auto racing: Formula E: Rome E-Prix April 4 canceled

Auto racing: Formula E: Paris E-Prix April 18 canceled

Auto racing: Formula E: Seoul E-Prix May 3 canceled

Auto racing: Formula E: Jakarta E-Prix June 6 canceled

Badminton: China Masters in Hainan Feb. 25-March 1 postponed

Badminton: German Open in Mulheim March 3-8 canceled

Badminton: Portuguese International Championships in Caldas da Rainha March 5-8 canceled

Badminton: Swiss Open in Basel March 17-22 suspended

Badminton: North Harbour International in Auckland, New Zealand March 19-22 canceled

Badminton: India Open in New Delhi March 24-29 suspended

Badminton: Orleans Masters in France March 24-29 canceled

Badminton: Vietnam International Challenge in Hanoi postponed from March 24-29 to June 2-7

Badminton: Waikato International in New Zealand March 26-29 canceled

Badminton: Polish Open in Krakow March 26-29 canceled

Badminton: Malaysia Open in Kuala Lumpur March 31-April 5 suspended

Badminton: Canadian International Challenge in Fort McMurray March 31-April 5 suspended

Badminton: Osaka International Challenge in Moriguchi April 1-5 suspended

Badminton: Finnish Open in Vantaa April 2-5 suspended

Badminton: Singapore Open April 7-12 suspended

Badminton: Dutch International in Wateringen April 8-11 postponed

Badminton: Croatian International in Zagreb April 16-19 suspended

Badminton: Peru International in Lima April 16-19 suspended

Badminton: Asia championships in Wuhan, China moved to Manila April 21-26 suspended

Badminton: European championships in Kyiv, Ukraine April 21-26 suspended

Badminton: Pan American individual championships in Lima, Peru April 23-26 suspended

Badminton: New Zealand Open in Auckland April 28-May 3 suspended

Badminton: Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in Aarhus, Denmark May 16-24 postponed to Aug. 15-23

Baseball: MLB: Regular season due to start March 26 postponed

Baseball: Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan: Regular season due to start March 20 postponed

Baseball: KBO League in South Korea: Regular season due to start March 28 postponed

Baseball: Americas Olympic qualifying tournament in Arizona March 22-26 postponed

Baseball: Final Olympic qualifying tournament in Taichung and Dou Liu, Taiwan April 1-5 postponed to June 17-21; after March 25 ppd

Basketball: NBA March 11 suspended

Basketball: 3x3 Olympic qualifying tournament in Bengaluru, India March 18-22 postponed

Basketball: Asia Cup qualifiers: Philippines vs. Thailand; Japan vs. China; China vs. Malaysia Feb. 20, 21, 24 postponed . Matches scheduled for Hong Kong moved to opponents' homes

Basketball: KBL in South Korea: All games Feb. 29 suspended

Basketball: Women's KBL in South Korea March 1 suspended. From March 19 canceled

Basketball: Women's KBL in South Korea March 1 suspended . From March 19 canceled

Basketball: Serie A in Italy: Games March 7, no spectators. From March 8 postponed

Basketball: Serie A in Italy: Games March 7, no spectators . From March 8 postponed

Basketball: NBL in Australia: From March 13, no spectators. Finals March 17, after Game 3 of 5, canceled

Basketball: NBL in Australia: From March 13, no spectators . Finals from March 17, after Game 3 of 5, canceled

Basketball: EuroLeague: Milan vs. Real Madrid in Milan; Valencia vs. Milan in Valencia March 3, 5, and after March 12 suspended

Basketball: 3x3 Asia Cup in Changsa, China March 13-17 postponed to Sept. 9-13

Basketball: Basketball Africa League due to start March 13 delayed

Basketball: VTB United League in Belarus, Estonia, Kazakhstan, Poland and Russia March 13 suspended. From May 27 canceled

Basketball: VTB United League in Belarus, Estonia, Kazakhstan, Poland and Russia March 13 suspended . From May 27 canceled

Basketball: ASEAN Basketball League March 16 suspended

Biathlon: Olympic test event in Zhangjiakou, China Feb. 27-March 2 canceled

Biathlon: World Cup in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic March 5-8, no spectators

Biathlon: World Cup in Kontiolahti, Finland March 12-14, no spectators

Biathlon: World Cup in Oslo, Norway March 20-22 canceled

Boxing: Jose Carlos Ramirez vs. Viktor Postol for Ramirez's WBC-WBO super lightweight titles in Haikou, China Feb. 1 postponed to Fresno, California on May 9

Boxing: Shakur Stevenson vs. Miguel Marriaga for Stevenson's WBO featherweight title in New York March 14, postponed

Boxing: Mairis Briedis vs. Yuniel Dorticos in World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight final in Riga, Latvia March 21 postponed to May 16

Boxing: European Olympic qualifier in London March 16, Day 3 of 11, canceled

Boxing: Americas Olympic qualifier in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 26-April 3 suspended

Boxing: Artur Beterbiev vs. Fanlong Meng for Beterbiev's WBC-IBF light heavyweight titles in Quebec City, Canada March 28 postponed

Boxing: Jamal James vs. Thomas Dulorme for interim WBA welterweight title in Minneapolis, Minnesota April 11 postponed

Boxing: David Morrell vs. Lennox Allen for interim WBA super middleweight title in Minneapolis, Minnesota April 11 postponed

Boxing: Andrew Moloney vs. Israel Gonzalez for Moloney's WBA 'regular' junior bantamweight title in Tulsa, Oklahoma April 17 postponed

Boxing: Luke Campbell vs. Javier Fortuna for vacant WBC lightweight title in Oxon Hill, Maryland April 17 postponed

Boxing: Cecilia Braekhus vs. Jessica McCaskill for Braekhus' WBC-WBA-IBF-WBO women's welterweight titles in Oxon Hill, Maryland April 17 postponed

Boxing: David Benavidez vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo for Benavidez's WBC super middleweight title in Phoenix, Arizona April 18 postponed

Boxing: Terri Harper vs. Natasha Jones for Harper's WBC women's super featherweight title in Doncaster, England April 24 postponed

Boxing: Patrick Teixeira vs. Brian Castano for Teixeira's WBO junior middleweight title in Indio, California April 25 postponed

Boxing: Rene Alvarado vs. Roger Gutierrez for Alvarado's WBA 'regular' junior lightweight title in Indio, California April 25 postponed

Boxing: Wanheng Menayothin vs. Marco Rementizo for Wanheng's WBC strawweight title in Indio, California April 25 postponed

Boxing: Felix Alvarado vs. DeeJay Kriel for Alvarado's IBF junior flyweight title in Indio, California April 25 postponed

Boxing: Josh Taylor vs. Apinun Khongsong for Taylor's WBA-IBF super lightweight titles in Glasgow, Scotland May 2 postponed

Boxing: Billy Joe Saunders vs. Canelo Alvarez for Saunders' WBO and Alvarez's WBA super middleweight titles in Las Vegas May 2 postponed

Boxing: Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano for Taylor's WBC-WBA-IBF-WBO women's lightweight titles in Manchester, England May 2 postponed

Boxing: Dillian Whyte vs. Alexander Povetkin for interim WBC 'regular' heavyweight title in Manchester, England May 2 postponed to July 4

Boxing: Claressa Shields vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire for Shield's WBC-WBO and Dicaire's IBF women's super welterweight titles in Flint, Michigan May 9 postponed

Boxing: World Cup in Cologne, Germany June 17-20 canceled

Boxing: Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder for Fury's WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas July 18 postponed

Boxing: African Olympic canoe slalom qualifier in Basel, Switzerland March 14-15 canceled

Boxing: Pan American canoe slalom championships (Olympic qualifier) in Rio de Janeiro April 3-5 canceled

Boxing: Asian canoe slalom championships in Pattaya, Thailand April 22-24 canceled

Boxing: European Olympic canoe sprint qualifier in Racice, Czech Republic May 6-7 canceled

Boxing: Pan American canoe sprint championships in Curitiba, Brazil May 7-10 canceled

Boxing: World Cup canoe sprint (Olympic qualifier) in Racice, Czech Republic May 8-10 canceled

Boxing: European canoe slalom championships in London May 15-17 canceled

Boxing: World Cup canoe sprint in Duisburg, Germany May 21-24 postponed

Sport climbing: Africa championships in Cape Town, South Africa March 19-22 postponed

Sport climbing: European Championships in Moscow March 20-27 postponed to June 15-22

Sport climbing: Oceania championships in Sydney March 28-29 postponed

Sport climbing: Asian Championships in Chongqing, China April 25-May 3 postponed

Sport climbing: World Cup in Meiringen, Switzerland April 3-4 postponed

Sport climbing: World Cup in Wujiang, China April 18-19 postponed

Sport climbing: World Cup in Chongqing, China April 22 postponed

Sport climbing: World Cup in Seoul May 8-10 postponed

Sport climbing: World Cup in Munich May 23-24 postponed

Sport climbing: World Cup in Salt Lake City, Utah June 12-14 postponed

Sport climbing: World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria June 23-27 postponed

Cricket: India-South Africa 2nd ODI in Lucknow, 3rd ODI in Kolkata March 15, 18 postponed

Cricket: Australia-New Zealand 2nd ODI in Sydney, 3rd ODI in Hobart March 15, 20 canceled

Cricket: Sri Lanka-England 2 tests March 19-31 postponed

Cricket: Pakistan-Bangladesh ODI, 2nd test April 1 and 5-9 postponed

Cricket: World XI-Asia XI matches in Dhaka, Bangladesh March 21-22 postponed

Cricket: South Africa-Australia Women 3 ODIs, 3 T20s March 22-April 4, postponed

Cricket: New Zealand-Australia 3 T20s March 24-29, canceled

Cricket: Zimbabwe-Ireland 3 ODIs, 3 T20s April 2-12 postponed

Cricket: Ireland-Bangladesh 3 ODIs, 4 T20s May 14-29 postponed

Cricket: Indian Premier League, due to start March 29, postponed to April 15

Cricket: English County Championship, due to start April 12, delayed

Cricket: Pakistan Super League matches March 17 postponed ,

Cricket: India, all matches March 14 suspended

Cricket: West Indies, all matches March 16 suspended

Cricket: South Africa, all matches March 16 suspended

Cricket: Men's Cricket World Cup Challenge League A between Canada, Denmark, Malaysia, Qatar, Singapore and Vanuatu in Malaysia March 16-26 postponed

Cricket: Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 triseries between United States, Scotland and United Arab Emirates in Florida April 1-8 postponed

Cricket: Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 triseries between Namibia, Nepal and Scotland in Windhoek April 20-27 postponed

Cricket: Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 triseries between Papua New Guinea, Nepal and United Arab Emirates in Port Moresby June 9-16 postponed

Cricket: Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier Asia A in Kuwait April 15-21 postponed

Cricket: Men's T20 World Cup sub-regional qualifier in South Africa April 27-May 3 postponed

Cricket: Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier Europe A in Spain May 16-22 postponed

Cricket: Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier Asia B in Malaysia June 26-July 2 postponed

Cricket: Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier Europe C in Belgium June 10-16 postponed

Cricket: Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier Europe B in Finland June 24-30 postponed

Cricket: Everest Premier League in Nepal, due to start March 14, postponed

Cricket: Sheffield Shield in Australia March 15 canceled

Cricket: Plunket Shield in New Zealand March 16 canceled

Cricket: Dhaka Premier League in Bangladesh March 16 suspended

Cricket: Pakistan Cup ODI tournament March 25-April 24 postponed

Cricket: Women's ODI Quadrangular between Thailand, Ireland, Netherlands and Zimbabwe in Chiang Mai, Thailand April 3-11 canceled

Curling: Women's world championships in Prince George, Canada March 14-22 canceled

Curling: Men's world championships in Glasgow, Scotland March 28-April 5 canceled

Curling: World mixed doubles and senior championships in Kelowna, Canada April 18-25 canceled

Cycling: Giro d'Italia in Hungary and Italy May 9-31 postponed

Cycling: Tour of Hainan in China Feb. 23-March 1 postponed

Cycling: Strade Bianche in Siena, Italy March 7 canceled

Cycling: Paris-Nice March 8-15 canceled

Cycling: GP Larciano in Pistoia, Italy March 8 canceled

Cycling: Tirreno-Adriatico in Italy March 11-17 canceled

Cycling: Istarsko Proljece in Croatia March 12-15 canceled

Cycling: Drentse Acht van Westerveld (women) in the Netherlands March 13 canceled

Cycling: Bevrijdingsronde van Drenthe in the Netherlands March 14-15 canceled

Cycling: Ronde van Drenthe (women) in the Netherlands March 15 canceled

Cycling: Popolarissima in Italy March 15 canceled

Cycling: Paris-Troyes March 15 postponed

Cycling: Danilith Nokere Koerse in Belgium March 18 canceled

Cycling: Volta ao Alentejo in Portugal March 18-22 canceled

Cycling: Olympia's Tour in the Netherlands March 18-22 canceled

Cycling: Milan-San Remo March 21 canceled

Cycling: Omloop van de Westhoek (women) in Belgium March 22 canceled

Cycling: Trofeo Alfredo Binda (women) in Cittiglio, Italy March 22 postponed to June 2

Cycling: Tour de Normandie in France March 23-27 canceled

Cycling: Volta a Catalunya in Spain March 23-29 canceled

Cycling: AG Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne in Belgium March 25-26 postponed

Cycling: Settimana Coppi e Bartali in Italy March 25-29 canceled

Cycling: E3 BinckBank Classic in Belgium March 27 canceled

Cycling: Gent-Wevelgem in Belgium March 29 canceled

Cycling: Cholet-Pays de La Loir in France March 29 canceled

Cycling: Dwars door Vlaanderen in Belgium April 1 canceled

Cycling: Giro di Sicilia in Italy April 1-4 canceled

Cycling: Joe Martin Stage Race in Arkansas April 2-5 postponed

Cycling: Tour of Flanders in Belgium April 5 canceled

Cycling: Roue Tourangelle in France April 5 canceled

Cycling: Tour of the Basque Country in Spain April 6-11 postponed

Cycling: Sarthe-Pays de la Loire in France April 7-10 canceled

Cycling: Scheldeprijs in Belgium April 8 canceled

Cycling: Circuit des Ardennes in Belgium April 10-12 canceled

Cycling: Paris-Roubaix April 12 postponed

Cycling: Tour of Turkey April 12-19 postponed

Cycling: De Brabantse Pijl in Belgium April 15 canceled

Cycling: Amstel Gold Race in the Netherlands April 19 canceled

Cycling: Tour of the Alps in Italy and Austria April 20-24 postponed

Cycling: Fleche Wallonne in Belgium April 22 postponed

Cycling: Tour de Bretagne in France April 25-May 1 canceled

Cycling: Liege-Bastogne-Liege in Belgium April 26 postponed

Cycling: Tour de Romandie in Switzerland April 28-May 3 canceled

Cycling: Tour of the Gila in New Mexico April 29-May 3 canceled

Cycling: Tour de Yorkshire in England April 30-May 3 postponed

Cycling: Eschborn–Frankfurt in Germany May 1 canceled

Cycling: Tour of Chongming Island (women) in China May 7-9 postponed

Cycling: Tour of Zhoushan Island in China May 12-14 postponed

Cycling: Tour of Taiyuan in China May 31 postponed

Cycling: Tour of Slovenia June 6-14 canceled

Cycling: Women's Tour in Britain June 8-13 canceled

Cycling: Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California Oct. 1-4 postponed

Cycling: Six Day Manchester in England March 13-15 canceled

Cycling: Australian championships in Brisbane March 25-29 postponed

Cycling: Eliminator World Cup in Dubai March 6 canceled

Cycling: Cape Epic in South Africa March 15-22 canceled

Cycling: UCI World Cup in Lousa, Portugal March 21-22 postponed

Cycling: Eliminator World Cup in Barcelona March 28 canceled

Cycling: Cross-country World Cup in Ascona-Locarno, Switzerland April 17-18 postponed

Cycling: UCI World Cup in Maribor, Slovenia May 2-3 postponed

Cycling: UCI World Cup in Losinj, Croatia May 9-10 canceled

Cycling: UCI World Cup in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic May 22-24 postponed

Cycling: Cross-country World Cup in Bologna, Italy June 5-6 postponed

Cycling: UCI World Cup in Fort William, Scotland June 6-7 canceled

Cycling: World championships in Albstadt, Germany June 25-28 postponed

Equestrian: Longines Masters of Hong Kong Feb. 14-16 canceled

Equestrian: World Cup Finals in Las Vegas April 15-19 canceled

Equestrian: Kentucky Three-Day Event in Lexington April 22-25 canceled

Equestrian: Badminton Horse Trials in England May 6-10 canceled

Equestrian: Dressage Nations Cup in Compiegne, France May 14-17 canceled

Equestrian: World Equestrian Festival CHIO Aachen in Germany May 29-June 7 postponed

Equestrian: Dressage Nations Cup in Aachen, Germany June 2-7 postponed

Equestrian: Dressage Nations Cup in Rotterdam, Netherlands June 18-21 canceled

Equestrian: Longines Masters of Lausanne, Switzerland June 18-21 canceled

Fencing: Anaheim Grand Prix in California March 13-15 postponed

Fencing: Men's Saber World Cup in Budapest, Hungary March 20-22 postponed

Fencing: Men's Epee World Cup in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 20-22 postponed

Fencing: Women's Saber World Cup in Sint-Niklaas, Belgium March 20-22, postponed

Fencing: Women's Epee World Cup in Tashkent, Uzbekistan March 20-22 postponed

Fencing: Junior world championships in Salt Lake City, Utah April 3-11 postponed

Fencing: African Zonal Olympic qualifier in Cairo April 15 postponed

Fencing: Asian Zonal Olympic qualifier in Seoul April 15-16 postponed

Fencing: European Zonal Olympic qualifier in Madrid April 18-19 postponed

Fencing: American Zonal Olympic qualifier in Panama City April 18-19 postponed

Field hockey: India women's tour of China March 14-25 canceled

Field hockey: Ireland women's tour of Malaysia in March-April canceled

Golf: Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida March 12, Day 1 of 4, canceled

Golf: Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida March 19-22 canceled

Golf: WGC-Match Play in Austin, Texas March 25-29 canceled

Golf: Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic March 26-29 postponed

Golf: Texas Open in San Antonio April 2-5 canceled

Golf: Masters in Augusta, Georgia April 9-12 postponed

Golf: Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina April 16-19 canceled

Golf: Zurich Classic in Avondale, Louisiana April 23-26 canceled

Golf: Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina April 30-May 3 canceled

Golf: Byron Nelson in Dallas May 7-10 canceled

Golf: US PGA Championship in San Francisco May 11-17 postponed

Golf: Honda LPGA Thailand in Pattaya Feb. 20-23 canceled

Golf: HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore Feb. 27-March 1 canceled

Golf: Blue Bay LPGA at Hainan Island March 5-8 canceled

Golf: Founders Cup in Phoenix March 19-22 canceled

Golf: Kia Classic in Carlsbad, California March 26-29 canceled

Golf: ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage, California April 2-5 postponed to Sept. 10-13

Golf: Lotte Championship in Hawaii April 15-18 postponed

Golf: LA Open in Los Angeles April 23-26 postponed

Golf: Mediheal Championship in Daly City, California April 30-May 3 postponed

Golf: Portland Classic in Oregon Sept. 10-13 postponed to Sept. 17-20

Golf: Kenya Open in Nairobi March 12-15 canceled

Golf: Indian Open in New Delhi March 19-22 postponed

Golf: Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 16-19 postponed

Golf: China Open in Shenzhen April 23-26 postponed

Golf: Andalucia Masters in Sotogrande, Spain April 30-May 3 postponed

Golf: GolfSixes in Cascais, Portugal May 9-10 canceled

Golf: Made in Denmark in Farso May 21-24 postponed

Golf: Irish Open in Thomastown May 28-31 postponed

Golf: Czech Masters in Prague Aug. 20-23 canceled

Golf: Royal Cup in Pattaya, Thailand March 12-15 postponed

Golf: Bangabandhu Cup in Dhaka, Bangladesh March 25-28 postponed

Golf: Saudi Ladies International in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia March 19-22 postponed

Golf: Jabra Ladies Open in Evian-les-Bains, France May 7-9 postponed to June 18-20

Golf: La Reserva de Sotogrande Invitational in Spain May 14-17 postponed

Golf: Belgian Ladies Open in Wanxe May 29-31 postponed

Gymnastics: Artistic World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, March 14, Day 3 of 4, canceled

Gymnastics: Artistic World Cup in Doha, Qatar March 18-21 postponed to June 3-6

Gymnastics: All-Around World Cup in Stuttgart, Germany March 20-22 canceled

Gymnastics: Aerobic World Cup in Cantanhede, Portugal March 27-29 canceled

Gymnastics: All-Around World Cup in Birmingham, England March 28 canceled

Gymnastics: Rhythmic World Cup in Pesaro, Italy April 3-5 postponed to June 5-7, postponed

Gymnastics: Acrobatic World Cup in Sofia, Bulgaria April 3-5 postponed

Gymnastics: All-Around World Cup in Tokyo April 4-5 canceled

Gymnastics: Artistic Jesolo Cup in Italy April 4-5 canceled

Gymnastics: Rhythmic World Cup in Sofia, Bulgaria April 10-12 postponed

Gymnastics: Acrobatic World Cup in Puurs, Belgium April 10-12 canceled

Gymnastics: Rhythmic World Cup in Tashkent, Uzbekistan April 17-19 postponed

Gymnastics: Aerobic World Cup in Tokyo April 18-19 canceled

Gymnastics: Trampoline World Cup in Brescia, Italy April 24-25 postponed to June 19-20

Gymnastics: Rhythmic World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan April 24-26 postponed

Gymnastics: Artistic women's European championships in Paris April 30-May 3 canceled

Gymnastics: Trampoline European championships in Gothenburg, Sweden May 7-10 canceled

Gymnastics: Rhythmic World Challenge Cup in Portimao, Portugal May 8-10 postponed

Gymnastics: Aerobic world championships in Baku, Azerbaijan May 14-16 postponed

Gymnastics: Artistic World Challenge Cup in Varna, Bulgaria May 14-17 postponed

Gymnastics: Rhythmic European championships in Kyiv, Ukraine May 21-24 canceled

Gymnastics: Artistic men's European championships in Baku, Azerbaijan May 27-31 canceled

Gymnastics: Acrobatic world championships in Geneva May 29-31 postponed

Gymnastics: Trampoline World Cup in Arosa, Switzerland July 3-4 canceled

Gymnastics: Rhythmic World Challenge Cup in Minsk, Belarus July 3-5 postponed

Gymnastics: Rhythmic World Challenge Cup in Moscow July 10-12 postponed

Handball: Olympic women's qualifying event in Podgorica, Montenegro March 20-22 postponed to June

Handball: Olympic women's qualifying event in Lliria Spain March 20-22 postponed to June,

Handball: Olympic women's qualifying event in Gyor, Hungary March 20-22 postponed to June

Handball: Olympic men's qualifying event in Trondheim, Norway April 17-19 postponed to June

Handball: Olympic men's qualifying event in Paris April 17-19 postponed to June

Handball: Olympic men's qualifying event in Berlin April 17-19 postponed to June

Horse racing: Dubai World Cup March 28 canceled

Horse racing: Grand National in Liverpool, England April 4 canceled

Horse racing: Kentucky Derby in Louisville May 2 postponed to Sept. 5

Ice hockey: NHL March 12 suspended

Ice hockey: KHL March 17 suspended. From March 25 canceled

Ice hockey: KHL March 17 suspended . From March 25 canceled

Ice hockey: Men's world championship in Switzerland May 8-24 canceled

Ice hockey: Women's world championship in Nova Scotia, Canada March 31-April 10 canceled

Ice hockey: Women's world championship Division I Group A in Angers, France April 12-18 canceled

Ice hockey: Women's world championship Division I Group B in Katowice, Poland March 28-April 3 canceled

Ice hockey: Women's world championship Division II Group A in Jaca, Spain March 29-April 3 canceled

Ice hockey: Men's world championship Division I Group A in Ljubljana, Slovenia April 27-May 3 canceled

Ice hockey: Men's world championship Division I Group B in Katowice, Poland April 27-May 3 canceled

Ice hockey: Men's world championship Division IV in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan May 3-5 canceled

Ice hockey: Women's Challenge Cup of Asia in Manila, Philippines Feb. 23-28 canceled

Ice hockey: Women's Challenge Cup of Asia Division I in Manila, Philippines Feb. 23-28 canceled

Ice hockey: National League and Swiss League in Switzerland March 2 suspended. From March 13 canceled

Ice hockey: National League and Swiss League in Switzerland March 2 suspended . From March 13 canceled

Ice hockey: Elite League in United Kingdom March 13 canceled

Ice hockey: US-Based Professional Women's Hockey Players Association tour of Japan March 4-7 canceled

Judo: Rabat Grand Prix in Morocco March 6-8 canceled

Judo: Swiss Open in Winterthur March 7-8 canceled

Judo: Ekaterinburg Grand Slam in Russia March 13-15 canceled

Judo: Santiago Panamerican Open in Chile March 14-15 canceled

Judo: Lima Panamerican Open in Peru March 21-22 canceled

Judo: Tbilisi Grand Prix in Georgia March 27-29 canceled

Judo: Antalya Grand Prix in Turkey April 3-5 canceled

Judo: Asian Oceania Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia April 17-18 postponed

Modern pentathlon: World Cups in Sofia, Bulgaria March 25-29 and April 2-5 canceled

Modern pentathlon: World Cup in Budapest, Hungary April 29-May 3 canceled

Modern pentathlon: World Cup Final in Seoul May 14-17 canceled

Modern pentathlon: World championships moved Xiamen, China, to Cancun, Mexico May 25-31 postponed

Motorcycling: Qatar Grand Prix in Doha March 8 canceled

Motorcycling: Thailand Grand Prix in Buriram March 22 postponed to Oct. 4

Motorcycling: Americas Grand Prix in Austin, Texas April 5 postponed to Nov. 15

Motorcycling: Argentina Grand Prix in Termas de Rio Hondo April 19 postponed to Nov. 22

Motorcycling: Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez May 3 postponed

Motorcycling: Qatar Round in Lusail March 15 postponed

Motorcycling: Spanish Round in Cadiz March 29 postponed to Oct. 25

Motorcycling: Dutch Round in Assen April 19 postponed to Aug. 23

Motorcycling: French Round in Magny-Cours Sept. 27 postponed to Oct. 4

Rowing: Boat Race in London March 29 canceled

Rowing: World Cup I in Sabuadia, Italy April 10-12 canceled

Rowing: Asia and Oceania Olympic qualifying regatta in Chungju, South Korea April 27-30 canceled

Rowing: European Olympic qualifying regatta in Varese, Italy April 27-29 canceled

Rowing: World Cup II in Varese, Italy May 1-3 canceled

Rowing: Henley Royal Regatta in England July 1-5 canceled

Rugby league: Super League: Competition March 16 suspended

Rugby league: National Rugby League in Australia March 23 suspended

Rugby union: Six Nations: Ireland vs. Italy in Dublin; Italy vs. England in Rome; France vs. Ireland in Paris ; Wales vs. Scotland in Cardiff March 7 and 14 postponed

Rugby union: Women's Six Nations: Italy vs. Scotland in Legnano; Scotland vs. France in Glasgow; Ireland vs. Italy in Dublin; Italy vs. England in Padua; Wales vs. Scotland in Cardiff; France vs. Ireland in Villeneuve-d'Ascq Feb. 23, March 7, 8, 15 postponed

Rugby union: European Rugby Championship: Georgia vs. Russia; Romania vs. Belgium; Switzerland vs. Netherlands; Spain vs. Portugal, March 14 and 15 postponed

Rugby union: Euopean Rugby Women's Championship: Spain vs. Russia; Spain vs. Netherlands April 5 and 11 postponed

Rugby union: Super Rugby: Sunwolves vs. ACT Brumbies moved Osaka, Japan, to Canberra, Australia. Sunwolves vs. Crusaders moved Tokyo to Brisbane, Australia. Jaguares vs. Highlanders March 8, 14, 15 suspended

Rugby union: European Champions Cup playoffs due to start April 4 suspended

Rugby union: European Challenge Cup playoffs due to start April 3 suspended

Rugby union: English Premiership March 16 suspended

Rugby union: French Top 14 March 13 suspended

Rugby union: Pro14: Zebre vs. Ospreys; Treviso vs. Ulster, Competition March 12 suspended

Rugby union: Japan's Top League March 23 canceled

Rugby union: Langford Sevens (women) in Canada May 2-3 postponed

Rugby union: London Sevens May 23-24 postponed

Rugby union: Paris Sevens May 30-31 postponed

Rugby union: Asia women's championship in Hong Kong March 14-22 postponed to May 8-16

Rugby union: Olympic test event (Asia Sevens Invitational) in Tokyo April 25-26 canceled

Sailing: Clipper Round the World Race in Subic Bay, Philippines; March 16 suspended

Sailing: World 470 championships in Palma, Spain March 13-21 postponed

Sailing: Asian championships in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates March 15-22 postponed

Sailing: Asian Nacra 17 Championship in Shanghai March 1-6 canceled

Sailing: Asian 49erFX Championship in Hainan, China March 20-29 canceled

Sailing: Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar 470s in Mallorca, Spain March 25-April 4 canceled

Sailing: World Cup Series in Genoa, Italy April 11-19 canceled

Sailing: Semaine Olympique Francaise de Voile in Hyeres, France April 18-25 postponed

Sailing: Americas Cup World Series in Cagliari, Italy April 23-26 canceled

Sailing: SailGP in San Francisco May 2-3 canceled

Sailing: European windsurfing championships in Athens, Greece May 10-16 postponed

Sailing: European 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 championships in Malcesine, Italy May 11-17 postponed

Sailing: Medemblik Regatta in the Netherlands June 4-7 canceled

Sailing: Kieler Woche in Kiel, Germany June 20-28 postponed to Sept. 5-13

Shooting: World Cup in New Delhi March 15-26 postponed to May 5-12 and June 2-9

Shooting: Olympic test event in Tokyo April 16-26 canceled

Shooting: European shotgun championships in Chateauroux, France May 6-20 postponed

Shooting: Pan American championships in Lima, Peru May 8-17 postponed

Shooting: European rifle/pistol qualification championships in Plzen, Czech Republic May 18-25 canceled

Skateboarding: Asian street championship in Singapore March 17-21 canceled

Skateboarding: Street Pro Tour in Las Vegas March 24-29 canceled

Skateboarding: Lima Open in Peru March 16-22 postponed to April 5-11. From March 20 suspended

Skateboarding: Lima Open in Peru March 16-22 postponed to April 5-11. From March 20 suspended

Skateboarding: Olympic qualifier in Yangcheng, China April 6-12 postponed to April 13-19. From Feb. 14 suspended

Skateboarding: Olympic qualifier in Yangcheng, China April 6-12 postponed to April 13-19. From Feb. 14 suspended

Skateboarding: Olympic qualifier in Nanjing, China April 14-19 suspended

Skateboarding: Street Pro Tour in Beijing April 28-May 3 canceled

Skateboarding: Dew Tour in Long Beach, California May 7-10 postponed

Skating: World short track speed skating championships in Seoul March 13-15 postponed

Skating: World figure skating championships in Montreal March 16-22 canceled

Skating: World synchronized skating championships in Lake Placid, New York April 3-4 canceled

Skiing: Alpine World Cup Finals in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy March 18-22 canceled

Skiing: Alpine World Cup in Yanqing, China Feb. 15-16 canceled

Skiing: Nordic World Cup in Oslo, Norway March 6-8, no spectators

Skiing: Engadin Skimarathon in Switzerland March 8 canceled

Skiing: Snowboard World Cup in Livigno, Italy March 10 canceled

Skiing: Ski Jumping World Cup in Trondheim, Norway March 11-12, no spectators

Skiing: Alpine World Cup in Are, Sweden March 12-14, canceled

Skiing: Ski Jumping World Cup in Nizhny Tagil, Russia March 13-15, no spectators

Skiing: Ski Jumping World Cup in Vikersund, Norway March 13-15, no spectators

Skiing: Ski Cross World Cup in Veysonnaz, Switzerland March 14 canceled

Skiing: Snowboard World Cup in Winterberg, Germany March 14-15 canceled

Skiing: Alpine World Cup in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia March 14-15, canceled

Skiing: Alpine Europa Cup Finals in Saalbach and Reiteralm, Austria March 16-22 canceled

Skiing: World ski flying championships in Planica, Slovenia March 17-22, no spectators

Skiing: Ski jumping World Cup in Chaikovsky, Russia March 18-20, no spectators

Skiing: Slopestyle World Cup in Silvaplana, Switzerland March 21-22 canceled

Skiing: Junior ski cross and snowboard cross world championships in Saint-Lary, France March 19-25 canceled

Skiing: Snowboard World Cup in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic March 20-21 canceled

Snooker: WPBSA Tour Championship in Llandudno, Wales March 17-22 postponed to July 21-26

Snooker: China Open in Beijing March 30-April 5 postponed

Snooker: Men's world championship in Sheffield, England April 18-May 4 postponed

Snooker: Women's world championship in Bangkok June 22-27 postponed

Soccer: European Championship in 12 countries June 12-July 12 postponed to June 11-July 11, 2021

Soccer: Copa America in Argentina and Colombia June 12-July 12 postponed to June 11-July 11, 2021

Soccer: European Champions League: Valencia vs. Atalanta; Paris Saint-Germain vs. Borussia Dortmund. Competition March 13 suspended . Final in Istanbul May 30 ppd

Soccer: Copa Libertadores March 15 suspended

Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League March 13 suspended

Soccer: South America World Cup qualifying March 23 postponed

Soccer: African Nations Championship in Cameroon April 4-25 postponed

Soccer: European Championship playoffs March 26 and 31 postponed to June

Soccer: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying March 25 postponed

Soccer: Gold Cup qualifying March 26 and 31 suspended

Soccer: Algarve Cup final in Portugal March 11: Italy vs. Germany canceled

Soccer: CONCACAF men's Olympic qualifying in Mexico March 20 suspended

Soccer: English Premier League: Manchester City vs. Arsenal March 11, all competition March 13 suspended

Soccer: FA Cup quarterfinals March 21-22 postponed

Soccer: Copa del Rey final: Real Sociedad vs. Athletic Bilbao in Seville April 18 postponed

Soccer: Italian Cup semifinals: Juventus vs. AC Milan, Napoli vs. Inter Milan March 4-5 postponed . Final moved May 13 to May 20

Soccer: Bundesliga March 11, no spectators. From March 13, suspended

Soccer: Bundesliga March 11, no spectators . From March 13, suspended

Soccer: French League Cup final: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Lyon in Paris April 4 postponed

Soccer: Chinese Super League, due to start Feb. 22, delayed

Soccer: Iran Pro League Feb. 24, no spectators. From March 4 suspended

Soccer: Iran Pro League Feb. 24, no spectators . From March 4 suspended

Soccer: J.League in Japan Feb. 25 postponed

Soccer: K League in South Korea, due to start Feb. 29, delayed

Soccer: Swiss Super League Feb. 28 postponed

Soccer: V.League in Vietnam March 7, no spectators. From March 16 suspended

Soccer: V.League in Vietnam March 7, no spectators . From March 16 suspended

Soccer: First League in Bulgaria March 8, no spectators. From March 13 suspended

Soccer: First League in Bulgaria March 8, no spectators . From March 13 suspended

Soccer: Liga I in Romanial March 9, no spectators. From March 12 suspended

Soccer: Liga I in Romanial March 9, no spectators . From March 12 suspended

Soccer: Primeira Liga in Portugal March 10, no spectators. From March 12 suspended

Soccer: Primeira Liga in Portugal March 10, no spectators . From March 12 suspended

Soccer: Ekstraklasa in Poland March 10, no spectators. From March 13 suspended

Soccer: Ekstraklasa in Poland March 10, no spectators . From March 13 suspended

Soccer: Austrian Bundesliga March 10 postponed

Soccer: Premier League in Egypt March 10, no spectators. From March 16 suspended

Soccer: Premier League in Egypt March 10, no spectators . From March 16 suspended

Soccer: Superliga in Denmark March 11 suspended

Soccer: Eredivisie in the Netherlands March 12 suspended

Soccer: First Division A in Belgium March 12, no spectators. From March 20 suspended

Soccer: First Division A in Belgium March 12, no spectators . From March 20 suspended

Soccer: Belgian Cup final: Club Brugge vs. Antwerp in Brussels March 22 postponed

Soccer: Premier Division in Ireland March 12 suspended

Soccer: Major League Soccer in United States March 12 suspended

Soccer: Premiership in Scotland March 13 suspended

Soccer: Liga MX in Mexico March 14, no spectators. From March 15 suspended

Soccer: Liga MX in Mexico March 14, no spectators . From March 15 suspended

Soccer: A League in Australia March 16, no spectators. From March 24 suspended

Soccer: A League in Australia March 16, no spectators . From March 24 suspended

Soccer: Premier Division in South Africa March 16 suspended

Soccer: Premier League in Bangladesh March 16 suspended

Soccer: Allsvenkan in Sweden, due to start April 3, delayed

Soccer: Super Lig in Turkey March 19 suspended

Soccer: National Women's Soccer League in United States, due to start April 18, delayed

Soccer: AFC Cup March 18 suspended

Soccer: Asian men's futsal championship in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Feb. 26-March 8 postponed to Aug. 5-16

Soccer: Qatar Airways International in Doha with Belgium, Croatia, Portugal, Switzerland March 26-30 canceled

Sumo: Spring Tournament in Osaka, Japan March 8-22, no spectators

Surfing: World Surfing Games in El Salvador May 9-17 postponed to June 6–14

Swimming: Asian water polo championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Feb. 12-16 canceled

Swimming: Diving World Series in Beijing March 7-9 canceled

Swimming: Olympic women's water polo qualifying tournament in Trieste, Italy March 8-15 postponed

Swimming: Italy Olympic trials in Riccione March 17-21 canceled

Swimming: South America championships in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 25-29 canceled

Swimming: Diving World Series in London March 27-29 canceled

Swimming: Nordic Tour: Bergen Festival in Norway March 28-30 canceled

Swimming: China Olympic trials in Qingdao March 28-April 4 postponed to May 10-16

Swimming: Ireland Olympic trials in Dublin April 1-5 postponed

Swimming: Japan Olympic trials in Tokyo April 2-7, no spectators

Swimming: European Swim Cup II in Eindhoven, Netherlands April 9-12 canceled

Swimming: British Olympic trials in London April 14-19 canceled

Swimming: African championships in Durban, South Africa April 17-22 postponed

Swimming: Australia championships in Perth April 17-21 canceled

Swimming: Diving World Cup in Tokyo April 21-26 postponed

Swimming: Olympic artistic qualifier in Tokyo April 30-May 3 postponed

Swimming: European championships in Budapest, Hungary May 11-24 postponed to Aug. 17-30

Swimming: Diving Grand Prix in Singapore May 29-31 canceled

Swimming: Diving Grand Prix in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia June 5-7 postponed

Swimming: United States Olympic diving trials in Indianapolis June 14-21 canceled

Table tennis: World team championships in Busan, South Korea, postponed from May 22-29 to June 21-28. From March 30 postponed

Table tennis: Asian Cup in Hainan, China Feb. 28-March 1 postponed

Table tennis: Polish Open in Gliwice March 11-15 March 13 (Day 3 of 5) suspended

Table tennis: Italian Open in Riccione April 1-5 postponed

Table tennis: Asian Olympic qualifying tournament in Bangkok April 6-12 postponed

Table tennis: European Olympic qualifying tournament in Moscow April 8-12 postponed

Table tennis: Latin American Olympic qualifying tournament in Rosario, Argentina April 15-19 postponed

Table tennis: Oceania Olympic qualifying tournament in Brisbane, Australia April 19-20 postponed

Table tennis: Japan Open in Kitakyushu April 21-26 postponed

Table tennis: Hong Kong Open May 5-10 postponed

Table tennis: China Open in Shenzhen May 12-17 postponed

Table tennis: South Korea Open in Busan June 16-21 suspended

Table tennis: Slovenia Open in Otocec April 22-26 postponed

Table tennis: Australian Open in Geelong June 23-28 suspended

Taekwondo: Asian Championships in Beirut March 2-6 postponed to May 11-15

Taekwondo: European Olympic qualifying tournament in Milan April 17-19 March 12 postponed

Tennis: French Open in Paris May 24-June 7 postponed to Sept. 20-Oct. 4

Tennis: ATP-WTA: BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California March 11-22 canceled

Tennis: ATP-WTA: Miami Open March 24-April 5 canceled

Tennis: WTA: Zapopan Open in Guadalajara, Mexico March 16-21 canceled

Tennis: ATP: US Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston, Texas April 6-12 canceled

Tennis: ATP: Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech, Morocco April 6-12 canceled

Tennis: WTA: Charleston Open in South Carolina April 6-12, canceled

Tennis: WTA: Copa Colsanitas in Bogota, Colombia April 6-12 canceled

Tennis: ATP: Monte Carlo Masters April 12-19 canceled

Tennis: ATP: Hungarian Open in Budapest April 20-26 canceled

Tennis: WTA: Xi'an Open in China April 13-19 canceled

Tennis: ATP: Barcelona Open April 20-26 canceled

Tennis: ATP: Hungarian Open in Budapest April 20-26 canceled

Tennis: WTA: Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany April 20-26 canceled

Tennis: WTA: Istanbul Open April 20-26 canceled

Tennis: WTA: Prague Open April 27-May 2 canceled

Tennis: WTA: Kunming Open in Anning, China April 27-May 3 canceled

Tennis: ATP: BMW Open in Munich April 27-May 3 canceled

Tennis: ATP: Estoril Open in Portugal April 27-May 3 canceled

Tennis: ATP-WTA: Madrid Open May-2-10 canceled

Tennis: ATP-WTA: Italian Open in Rome May 10-17 canceled

Tennis: WTA: Strasbourg International in France May 17-23 canceled

Tennis: ATP: Geneva Open in Switzerland May 17-23 canceled

Tennis: ATP: Lyon Open in France May 17-23 canceled

Tennis: WTA: Grand Prix De SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem in Rabat, Morocco May 17-23 canceled

Tennis: ITF events March 12 suspended

Tennis: Davis Cup: Japan vs. Ecuador qualifier in Miki March 6-7, no spectators

Tennis: Davis Cup: Italy vs. South Korea in Cagliari March 6-7, no spectators

Tennis: Fed Cup Finals in Budapest, Hungary April 14-19 (with France, Australia, United States, Czech Republic, Russia, Belarus, Spain, Germany, Hungary, Belgium, Slovakia, Switzerland) postponed

Tennis: Fed Cup playoffs April 17-18 (Poland vs. Brazil, Mexico vs. Britain, Serbia vs. Canada, Latvia vs. India, Japan vs. Ukraine, Romania vs. Italy, Argentina vs. Kazakhstan, Netherlands vs. China), postponed :

Triathlon: World Series in Abu Dhabi March 7 postponed

Triathlon: World Cup in Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida March 22 postponed

Triathlon: World Cup in New Plymouth, New Zealand March 28-29 postponed

Triathlon: World Cup in Brasilia, Brazil April 3-5 postponed

Triathlon: World Series in Bermuda April 18-19 postponed

Triathlon: World Cup in Huatulco, Mexico April 25-26 postponed

Triathlon: World Cup in Valencia, Spain May 2 postponed

Triathlon: World Cup in Chengdu, China May 10 postponed

Triathlon: World Cup in Arzachena, Italy May 30 postponed

Triathlon: World Series in Leeds, England June 7 postponed

Triathlon: World Series in Montreal June 28 postponed

Volleyball: Beach volleyball World Tour in Bandar Abbas, Iran March 2-7 postponed

Volleyball: Beach volleyball World Tour in Gold Coast, Australia March 17-22 postponed

Volleyball: Beach volleyball World Tour in Cancun, Mexico March 24-29 postponed

Volleyball: Beach volleyball World Tour in Satun, Thailand April 8-11 postponed

Volleyball: Olympic test event in Tokyo April 21-26 canceled

Volleyball: Beach volleyball World Tour in Yangzhou, China April 22-26 postponed

Volleyball: Beach volleyball World Tour in Siming, China April 29-May 3 canceled

Volleyball: Beach volleyball World Tour in Tuan Chau Island, Vietnam May 6-9 postponed

Volleyball: Beach volleyball World Tour in Itapema, Brazil May 6-10 postponed

Volleyball: Beach volleyball World Tour in Jurmala, Latvia May 6-10 postponed

Volleyball: Beach volleyball World Tour in Ostrava, Czech Republic May 20-24 postponed

Volleyball: Beach volleyball World Tour in Warsaw May 27-31 canceled

Volleyball: Beach volleyball World Tour in Vientiane, Laos June 18-21 postponed

Volleyball: Nations League due to start May 22 postponed

Weightlifting: Asian championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan April 16-25 postponed . Originally moved from Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Weightlifting: East Asian championships in Seoul Feb. 26-March 3 postponed

Weightlifting: World junior championships in Bucharest, Romania March 14-24 canceled

Weightlifting: African championships in Vacoas, Mauritius April 13-20 canceled

Weightlifting: European championships in Moscow April 13-21 postponed to June 13-21

Wrestling: Pan American Olympic qualifier in Ottawa March 13-15, no spectators

Wrestling: African Oceania Olympic qualifier in El Jadida, Morocco March 13-15 postponed

Wrestling: European Olympic qualifier in Budapest, Hungary March 19-22 postponed

Wrestling: United States Olympic trials in State College, Pennsylvania April 4-5 postponed

Wrestling: World Olympic qualifier in Sofia, Bulgaria April 30-May 3 postponed

Others: Tokyo Olympics July 24-Aug. 9 postponed to July 23-Aug. 8, 2021

Others: Tokyo Paralympics Aug. 25-Sept. 6 postponed to Aug. 24-Sept. 5, 2021

Others: Tokyo Olympics training of volunteers in Japan postponed from February to May

Others: Tokyo Olympics flame lighting: Japan torch relay due to start March 26 canceled

Others: Court of Arbitration for Sport in-person hearings, March 16 suspended

Others: Winter X Games events in Chongli, China Feb. 21-23 postponed

Others: Singapore athlete of the year awards Feb. 26 postponed

Others: International Boxing Association's European Continental Forum in Assisi, Italy Feb. 29 canceled

Others: International Boxing Association's African Continental Forum in Casablanca, Morocco March 13-15 postponed

Others: World University cross-country championships in Marrakech, Morocco March 7 postponed

Others: NCAA in the United States, all sports March 12 canceled

Others: International Weightlifting Federation Congress in Bucharest, Romania March 13 canceled

Others: World Conference about Prevention of Injury and Illness in Sport in Monte Carlo March 12-14 postponed to Feb. 11-13, 2021

Others: World Anti-Doping Agency Symposium in Lausanne, Switzerland March 17-18 canceled

Others: Association of Southeast Asian Nations Para Games in the Philippines March 20-28 postponed

Others: Hong Kong sports stars awards March 24 postponed

Others: MCC world cricket committee meeting in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 28-29 canceled

Others: XTERRA Asia-Pacific Championships (offroad triathlon, duathlon) in Taiwan March 28-29 canceled

Others: Gulf Cooperation Council Games in Kuwait April 3-14 postponed

Others: Asian Football Confederation Congress in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia April 16 postponed

Others: SportAccord summit in Beijing moved to Lausanne, Switzerland, April 19-24 canceled

Others: World Sailing general meeting in London May 2 canceled

Others: International Ski Federation congress in Pattaya, Thailand May 17-23 postponed

Others: International Ice Hockey Federation Congress in Zurich May 21-23 postponed

Others: International Gymnastics Federation executive committee in Swakopmund, Namibia May 26-27 postponed

Others: International Gymnastics Federation council in Swakopmund, Namibia May 28-29 postponed

Others: FIFA Congress in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia June 5 postponed to Sept. 18

Others: World university triathlon championship in Kecskemet, Hungary June 27-28 canceled