A rematch between Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods is in the works — and another pair of rivals will reportedly be joining them on the golf course.

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning each will be matched up with Mickelson or Woods for a charity match, according to Golf.com. The round of 18 holes will be televised and is scheduled to take place two weeks before a professional sports league first returns to action.

Proceeds from the event, including money from advertisers, are expected to benefit those impacted by COVID-19.