A rematch between Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods is in the works — and another pair of rivals will reportedly be joining them on the golf course.
Tom Brady and Peyton Manning each will be matched up with Mickelson or Woods for a charity match, according to Golf.com. The round of 18 holes will be televised and is scheduled to take place two weeks before a professional sports league first returns to action.
Proceeds from the event, including money from advertisers, are expected to benefit those impacted by COVID-19.
The match will take place in Florida, with no spectators in attendance. Players will also maintain six feet of distance from one another, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In November 2018, Mickelson and Woods faced off in a one-on-one match for $9 million, winner-takes-all. Mickelson won on a four-foot birdie putt on the 22nd hole.
Brady and Manning are both avid golfers, having participated in multiple Pro-Am events.
“Peyton is the better golfer right now,” Brady tweeted in February. “He’s had much more practice these past few years.”