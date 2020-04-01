KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A roadside bombing in southern Afghanistan on Wednesday killed at least eight civilians, including six children.

The victims were all from a single family, according to Helmand police spokesman Zaman Hamdard. The family had just left the southern district to Greshk when the bomb hit their car, Hamdard added. Two more family members were wounded, he said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both the Taliban and the Islamic State militants are active in the province.