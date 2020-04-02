Do we still care about Tampa Bay Buccaneer Tom Brady? Because he’s in negotiations to participate in a two-on-two golf match, organized by the PGA Tour and WarnerMedia as a coronavirus-relief TV benefit. Brady’s golf partner will be Phil Mickelson.

And who will the pair be going up against, if the plan goes through? None other than Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods. So that’s two NFL legends who love golfing teaming with the two golf legends who competed for $9 million in 2018. It sounds like a glut of superstars.