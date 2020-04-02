2. The Glass Hotel Emily St. John Mandel Knopf

3. The Mirror & the Light Hilary Mantel Holt

4. American Dirt Jeanine Cummins Flatiron Books

5. The City We Became N.K. Jemisin Orbit

6. The Night Watchman Louise Erdrich Harper

7. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

8. The Dutch House Ann Patchett Harper

9. My Dark Vanessa Kate Elizabeth Russell Morrow

10. The Red Lotus Chris Bohjalian Doubleday

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Splendid and the Vile: A Sage of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

2. Untamed Glennon Doyle The Dial Press

3. Here for It: Or, How to Save Your Soul in America; Essays R. Eric Thomas Ballantine

4. Educated Tara Westover Random House

5. Recollections of My Nonexistence: A Memoir Rebecca Solnit Viking

6. Nothing Fancy Alison Roman Clarkson Potter

7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

8. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone Lori Gottlieb Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

9. Dinner in French: My Recipes by Way of France: A Cookbook Melissa Clark Clarkson Potter

10. Brave Enough Jessie Diggins, Todd Smith University of Minnesota Press

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

2. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

3. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

4. The Tattooist of Auschwitz Heather Morris Harper

5. Station Eleven Emily St. John Mandel Vintage

6. Wolf Hall Hilary Mantel Picador

7. The Island of Sea Women Lisa See Scribner

8. Daisy Jones & The Six Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

9. The Plague Albert Camus Vintage

10. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles Penguin

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland Patrick Radden Keefe Anchor

2. The Story of More Hope Jahren Vintage

3. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

4. Born a Crime Trevor Noah Spiegel & Grau

5. Just Mercy Bryan Stevenson Spiegel & Grau

6. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

7. Midnight in Chernobyl Adam Higginbotham S&S

8. The Great Influenza: The Story of the Deadliest Pandemic in History John M. Barry Penguin

9. Leadership: In Turbulent Times Doris Kearns Goodwin S&S

10. The Library Book Susan Orlean S&S

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, March 29. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.