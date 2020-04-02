That consolation is not limited to baseball fans. Calling “Ball Four” a baseball book is a bit like calling “Moby-Dick” a book about whaling or “The Lord of the Rings” some books about jewelry. The description is accurate so far as it goes, but it doesn’t go very far at all.

This year’s Major League Baseball season was supposed to start on March 26. Who knows when there’ll be games now? Who knows when there’ll be much of anything now? In the meantime, there is consolation to be found in reading (or rereading) the best of all baseball books, Jim Bouton’s “Ball Four.”

Advertisement

“Ball Four” is Bouton’s diary of the 1969 season, most of which he spent with the expansion Seattle Pilots. To return to “Moby-Dick”: Imagine the Pequod as a rowboat. Bouton had been a star pitcher with the Yankees in the first half of the ‘60s. Then he injured his pitching arm. By ‘69 he was trying to stay in the majors by reinventing himself as a knuckleball pitcher. To return to “Moby-Dick” again: Imagine throwing a harpoon with your pinkie.

When it came out in 1970, “Ball Four” was wildly controversial. It’s very much post-‘60s: profane, irreverent and ribald, with drug use, too. It’s also extremely funny and flavored with the sort of unconscious innocence and very conscious longing that come of grown men making their livelihood by playing a boy’s game.

Bowie Kuhn, the commissioner of baseball, declared the book “detrimental” to the sport and tried to get Bouton to say it was fictitious. He refused. Inexplicably, Kuhn has a plaque in the Baseball Hall of Fame. No less inexplicably, Bouton doesn’t. He deserves the plaque not because of his achievements as a player, good as they were (for a few seasons, anyway), but because no one before or since has done so much to humanize the game: to remind us that a ballpark is an imaginary garden with real people in it.

Advertisement

Ultimately, “Ball Four” is a book about mortality. This is why you don’t have to be a fan to moved by it. But it’s mortality shot through with a kind of jubilation. The struggle to stay in the big leagues is a far less fraught version of the struggle to stay alive. And with a further, even happier difference: Every year there’s a new season.

The book made Bouton such a celebrity Robert Altman cast him in his film version of “The Long Goodbye” (1973). Bouton plays Terry Lennox. If you’ve read the Raymond Chandler novel, you know what a challenging role that is. The knuckleballer who turned out to be a natural at writing turned out to be a natural at acting, too. The movie’s available on Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Vudu.

Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.