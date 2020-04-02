Central Square Theatre, which saw The Nora and WAM Theatre’s powerful co-production of “ Pipeline” shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic, has made a multi-camera video of the play available to stream. Director Dawn M. Simmons creates a fluid world with the help of a terrific ensemble and evocative set. Dominique Morisseau’s drama brings us close to a mom’s fear for her son’s future in a world where the dreams of young men of color are too often crushed. Simmons’s clever use of Shelley Barish’s flexible set, John Oluwole ADEkoje ’s projections, and a cast that makes it all look effortless, make “Pipeline” a not-to-be missed production.

Every day, Boston-area theater makers are creating new opportunities to stay connected to audiences at this time of social distancing, and most importantly, to do what they do best: entertain and inspire. And while the power of theater lies in its ability to bring people together in the same room, stories continue to be told through video streaming and audio podcasts.

The ticket price for the video is $10, but donations greater than $20 will qualify as tax-deductible contributions to Art Is Our Activism — Sustain Us Through COVID-19 Campaign. Central Square Theater leadership created a profit-sharing model to give a portion of the proceeds to the cast and creative team. Ticket holders receive a link and a password enabling them to view the video at any time before the end of the day on April 5. Go to www.centralsquaretheater.org.

Chelsea’s Apollinaire Theatre has launched Apollinaire at Home, a free series that not only allows audiences to hear scripts read aloud, it also invites them to play a role in the play. On Thursday, Friday, Saturday evenings, and Sunday afternoons, Apollinaire will post links to plays and movie scripts on its homepage. Audience members can download and print the script, volunteer to read a role, or just be part of the audience. Parts will be cast by drawing volunteers’ names from a hat. Whether you want to read or just be part of the audience, click on the date and follow the instructions at www.apollinairetheatrecompany.com.

This week’s scripts include “Little Miss Sunshine,” “Uncle Vanya,” “A Woman of No Importance,” and “Clue.”

“For the moment, we’re trying to adhere to a classic theater schedule,” says Apollinaire artistic director Danielle Fauteux Jacques, “so people can enjoy theater at the time they would normally go.”

Some plays, she says, provoke questions and conversations, and so after a reading, there is a conversation. But it’s not required.

“For some readings we have more than one reader of a main role,” Jacques says. “We’ve found our audiences and participants really enjoy hearing several voices bring life to a character.”

She says she and her collaborators need to find scripts that are available online or are shared by the playwright. Last week Melinda Lopez joined in for a reading of one of her plays.

“Everyone is there in the spirit of having a good time” says Jacques. “People come to it with an open mind and an open heart.”

The Boston Theater Marathon, an annual showcase of 10-minute plays that has been hosted by Boston Playwrights’ Theatre for the past 22 years, continues every day through May 17, with performances repurposed as “lunch breaks.”

“The Boston Theater Marathon XXII: Special Zoom Edition” features 47 10-minute plays, to be presented one day at a time at noon, viewable through the video conferencing app Zoom. Each theater company that is presenting a play has virtually assembled its cast for its reading.

“We will be reading the plays — each actor from their own home,” says Marathon producer Kate Snodgrass. “All the companies will use their creativity to explore their plays, and yes. I’m excited to see what everyone comes up with. Let’s see where our imaginations take us!”

Links to individual theater companies will be available each day on the Boston Playwrights’ Theatre homepage (www.BostonPlaywrights.org). Audience members are encouraged to log in a few minutes before noon to make sure they are connected in time.

The plays and playwrights are an eclectic mix of veterans and newcomers with play topics running the gamut from ladybugs to vampires and everything in between.

Audiences are encouraged to donate to the Theatre Community Benevolent Fund (www.tcbf.org), a charitable organization that provides financial support to theaters and theater artists facing emergencies. Members of the community are in the midst of organizing a CARE-oke fund-raiser, with donations challenging local performers to show off their best work. Check the fund’s website for more information and opportunities to donate.

The Boston Podcast Players offer audio excerpts of new plays from New England playwrights. Hosted by playwright Greg Lam and performed by an outstanding array of local actors, the podcasts offer a tantalizing taste of a new work as well as insights into the creative process through conversations with playwrights and directors.

Over two seasons, the podcast has featured plays by Kira Rockwell (“The Tragic Ecstasy of Girlhood”), MJ Halberstadt (“Deal Me Out”), Charlotte Meehan (“Cleanliness, Godliness, Madness: A User’s Guide”), and John Minigan (“The Queen of Sad Mischance”), among others. Access is free, but donations are welcome at www.bostonpodcastplayers.com.

Finally, an extraordinary gift: an arrangement of songs from “Choir Boy”performed by the cast members from their homes, part of SpeakEasy Stage Company’s Homestyle Gala. Enjoy the performance and then donate to support the company’s spring gala at www.facebook.com/SpeakEasyStage/videos/661300111354900