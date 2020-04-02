In her newest, “ Beheld ,” novelist TaraShea Nesbit looks back to the 1630s to re-imagine the story of the first murder trial in the Puritan colony of Plymouth Plantation. Nesbit is also the author of the critically acclaimed historical novel “ The Wives of Los Alamos .” After living in Seattle and then Colorado, Nesbit moved back to her home state of Ohio to teach at Miami University.

NESBIT: When I go to bed I’ve been reading “Where Reasons Ends” by Yiyun Li, in which the narrator addresses her son who has passed away. I’m drawn to the lyricism of this book. I grabbed “The Crying Book” by Heather Christle when I had to clear my office out at school. I got it a while ago. It feels like the right time to read that. I just started “Little Constructions” by Anna Burns, which is funny and has great prose. It opens with a woman stealing a gun from a pawn shop. I have a particular interest in working-class stories narrated by strong female leads.

BOOKS: What other kinds of stories are you drawn to?

NESBIT: Stories about girlhood, such as “The Summer Book” by Tove Jansson. It’s set on an island, and she’s got a close relationship with her grandmother, similar to my own history. It’s a novel of grief but also of the small joys of being a child. Another example in that category is Tarjei Vesaas’s “The Ice Palace.” That’s the story of two girls in a small Norwegian town where the huge waterfall freezes over every year. I also love stories about communities, such as Tom Drury’s “The End of Vandalism,” which I have read three times. It’s set in a small town in Iowa and has rotating narrators.

BOOKS: Are you largely a fiction reader?

NESBIT: No, I have an M.F.A. in poetry. It wasn’t until I was in grad school that I really read novels and only because I befriended novelists. I started with poets writing prose like Claudia Rankine and then Juliana Spahr’s “The Transformation.”

BOOKS: Which poets do you still read?

NESBIT: I reread Rankine’s “Don’t Let Me Be Lonely” every year. I love all of her work. I also love Maggie Nelson’s work, such as “The Argonauts.” I like Ross Gay, especially his “Book of Delights.” I’m really compelled by my friend Maggie Smith’s work, such as “Good Bones,” and I love Sarah Vap. Not enough people know about her. She wrote “Winter: Effulgences and Devotions,” which is about her attempt to write one poem about winter. She lives in a small house with her partner and kids. She writes in all the interruptions as she is trying to write the poem. It’s hilarious.

BOOKS: Which books would you recommend from your research for “Beheld”?

NESBIT: The first thing I read, William Bradford’s “Of Plymouth Plantation.” Also, David J. Silverman’s “This Land Is Their Land,” which is about the Wampanoag Indians and the colonists. I really liked Christine M. DeLucia’s “Memory Lands: King Philip’s War and the Place of Violence in the Northeast,” and Jean M. O’Brien’s “Firsting and Lasting: Writing Indians out of Existence in New England.”

BOOKS: How has the pandemic affected your reading?

NESBIT: I’ve felt more drawn to fairy tales because those are stories grappling with deep grief but in a way that also gives joy. I really like Kate Bernheimer’s “Horse, Flower, Bird.” I have two small kids so we frequently read Grimms and other fairy tale anthologies. There’s a great book by Lindsey Drager, “The Archive of Alternate Endings,” which is a re-imagining of the many ways Hans and Gretel could end.

BOOKS: Do you miss going to bookstores?

NESBIT: I love bookstores so much. I love the Boulder Book Store in Colorado, which was my local one for a long time. I love St. Louis’s Left Bank Books, which is where I went when I was a grad student. Now I look for stores that have a great kids’ section, ideally not too far from the poetry section, like at Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Cincinnati. When this passes, I want to take a bookstore tour.

