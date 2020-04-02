One of the states, Maryland, asked for 15,000 body bags but received none as of the end of March. The state also sought 778,129 face masks and 421,532 N95 respirators and only received a fraction of each. Maryland had 2,331 confirmed cases and 36 deaths as of Thursday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Five states and Washington D.C. that make up a regional grouping for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, for example, asked for a combined total of 5 million masks but got less than 500,000 by the end of March, according to the documents.

The demand for masks, gloves, face shields and even body bags from states to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic far outstrips the federal government’s ability to respond, according to documents released Thursday by the House Oversight Committee.

Masks are in high demand and short supply. FEMA officials told committee members on an April 1 call that trying to buy masks on the open market would be like “chasing rabbits in an open field,” because many domestic suppliers are not able to locate available supplies, according to a readout of the call from the committee.

Maryland and D.C. also requested ventilators. As of March 30, Maryland had received 138 out of 200 requested while D.C. had received none of the 20 it requested from FEMA.

FEMA officials also told the committee that most of the 100,000 ventilators President Trump promised will not be available until late June at the earliest.

The other states in the FEMA region are Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

Certain items, such as face shields, appear to be in high demand from states while none yet have been sent out by FEMA.

The shortages are widespread.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis wrote on March 28 to Vice President Mike Pence, the head of the US coronavirus task force, warning him of a “crisis-level” shortage of protective equipment for first responders and health care workers.

“What we are experiencing in Colorado is far worse than we imagined,” Polis said. “I am asking that you increase the ventilators and PPE that is being sent to Colorado for this critical moment, to help us safely cross the bridge ahead of us until we can start to reap the benefits of our other unprecedented procurement and manufacturing efforts.”

Polis said in his letter to Pence that Colorado requested from FEMA and the Department of Health and Human Services 10,000 ventilators, 2 million N95 masks and more than 4 million surgical masks in addition to other protective equipment.

Colorado plans to add 5,000 intensive-care beds by April 18 as well as 2,000 beds in temporary hospitals. At a briefing Thursday, Mike Willis, director of the Office of Emergency Management, said the state is working on contracts and construction has yet to begin. State officials hope to find temporary shelters for the homeless and others by May 15, he said.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the federal government isn’t able to provide equipment like ventilators to meet the national need.

“I’m sure the federal government would do anything they can do to help,” he said at a briefing Thursday. “The question is, what can they do? I don’t know the answer to that question.”