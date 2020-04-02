A plan to protect struggling renters and homeowners from eviction during the coronavirus crisis took a major step forward on Beacon Hill Thursday, winning passage in the House.

Lawmakers quickly voted on a bill that would block court-ordered evictions, in most cases, until the coronavirus state of emergency is lifted and for 30 days afterward. It would also prevent landlords from sending “notice to quit” letters to tenants ordering them to vacate apartments during that time.

“During these unprecedented times, we need to do whatever we can to keep people healthy, safe and in their homes,” said House Speaker Bob DeLeo in a statement after the vote. “This legislation shields tenants and homeowners from economic insecurity during and immediately after the period of the state of emergency.”