In many states, including Massachusetts, the state unemployment system isn’t set up for those who didn’t previously qualify for unemployment insurance and the Department of Unemployment Assistance is waiting on federal guidelines on how to process their claims.

But the bad news is: It's unclear how it will work and how long it will take for workers to get their money.

Self-employed workers got the good news last week that they would be eligible to apply for unemployment — a first for independent contractors who drive for Uber and other gig-economy companies that have experienced a major downturn in business due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

The unemployment website notes that unemployment benefits for the self-employed are “currently UNAVAILABLE" — in all capital letters.

On Monday, Governor Charlie Baker urged self-employed workers not to seek aid through the state portal, saying they wouldn't be able to get through the system and could create a traffic jam for others who do qualify.

But workers have tried anyway, some with more success than others.

A New Bedford driver for DoorDash, the restaurant delivery company, said he and a number of other drivers have been able to "trick the system" into accepting their applications. He listed DoorDash as his employer and delivery driver as his occupation, and mailed in the forms on Tuesday, along with a copy of his 1099 tax form. He's hoping that filing now will speed along the process when the system is up and running.

The driver, 52, who asked not to be identified, said he stopped making deliveries because his wife had an autoimmune disorder and his 79-year-old mother-in-law lives in their home. "I cannot in good conscious go and drive in this," he said.

Gig-economy companies such as Lyft, Instacart, and Postmates categorize the workers driving and shopping for their customers as independent contractors, with no traditional employment protections, and the companies aren’t required to remit payroll taxes that fund unemployment insurance. The coronavirus stimulus bill enacted by President Trump on Friday includes federal funds for the self-employed, who, like laid-off full-time employees, will be eligible for an extra $600 a week on top of an unemployment benefit equal to roughly half of a worker’s regular wages. But actually getting the money to people is an entirely different matter, especially with states already inundated with claims from those who have always qualified for jobless benefits.

Advertisement

The state labor department did not provide a comment on the situation.

Roni Jordan of Hanover tried to file for her husband, a 71-year-old attorney and Uber driver who has had more passengers than clients in recent years, but quit when the system asked for his employer’s federal ID number. She and her husband both collect Social Security and should be getting stimulus checks, but they also relied on his Uber business, which had largely dried up by the time he stopped driving almost two weeks ago. “[Stimulus money] will help some, but it definitely won’t carry us past another month, so we do need to have the unemployment benefit from his Uber work," she said.

Jonathan Vershbow of Newton, a full-time Uber driver since 2014, stopped driving around the same time. “Between the loss of business and concern for my own well-being and safety, it just wasn’t worth being out there anymore,” said Vershbow, 64. He tried to file for unemployment “against my better judgment,” knowing the system hadn’t been updated. He ended up completing the application but got a notification saying he may not qualify.

Advertisement

Vershbow’s brother, however, a freelance theatrical video programmer in New York, already had his unemployment application approved, including his benefit amount, although there was no date for when he would receive it.

Indeed, New York’s Department of Labor website includes a flow chart clearly showing that those “not traditionally eligible for UI benefits” can apply online or by phone, and if they are deemed ineligible for state benefits they can apply for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for 39 weeks, plus an extra $600 a week until the end of July.

But, as in Massachusetts, labor departments in California, Illinois, Washington, and other states are not yet prepared to offer assistance to unemployed gig workers, according to news reports.

Katie Johnston can be reached at katie.johnston@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ktkjohnston.