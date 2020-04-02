The state’s biggest nonprofit health insurers are waiving copays and deductibles for COVID-19 treatments. But they’re also giving back to their communities in numerous ways, to help individuals and organizations deal with the financial repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the past two weeks, the state’s four largest insurers have collectively unveiled millions of dollars in community relief efforts.

Wellesley-based Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, for example, said its foundation is giving more than $3 million to COVID-19 relief efforts, spread across four New England states. That figure includes $1 million to local community service groups, to help them respond to the pandemic, and $500,000 to local nonprofits that assist older adults. Another $1 million is going to grants to provide food, transportation and other essentials.