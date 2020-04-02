New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said pop-up hospitals opening in the state are coming “not a moment too soon,” as he reported an additional 3,489 positive test results, for a statewide total of 25,590.

Murphy reported an additional 182 deaths from the new coronavirus, increasing the one-day total by more than 50% to a cumulative 537.

The governor on Thursday toured a field hospital at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, the first of what will be at least three pop-up stations in New Jersey to provide 1,000 additional beds. He also signed an executive order to commandeer supplies for hospitals, including masks and ventilators, from health-care facilities in the state that are not operating. The state has been taking inventory of such equipment in recent days.