President Trump delivered an unusual rebuttal by letter to Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer Thursday, angered by his fellow New Yorker’s criticism of the administration’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.
Trump, who frequently directs barbs at Schumer via Twitter, gave a four-point response on White House stationary to a letter Schumer released earlier in the day and some of the Democratic leader's comments in interviews.
“If you spent less time on your ridiculous impeachment hoax, which went haplessly on forever and ended up going nowhere (except increasing my poll numbers), and instead focused on helping the people of New York, then New York would not have been so completely unprepared for the ‘invisible enemy,”’ Trump wrote.
Schumer had written that as the virus outbreak spreads “and its terrible, grim toll grows more severe with each passing day, the tardiness and inadequacy of this administration’s response to the crisis becomes more painfully evident.”