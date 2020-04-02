In Massachusetts, filings rose 32,610 to 181,062 on an unadjusted basis, according to the Labor Department. A week earlier, an upwardly revised 148,452 claims were submitted.

US first-time unemployment claims surged by 3.34 million to a seasonally adjusted 6.65 million in the week ended March 28, the Labor Department said Thursday. That followed a revised increase of 3.3 million the previous week, even larger than originally reported.

The coronavirus crisis decimated the once-vigorous US job market at a fearsome pace last week, as an expanding list of states imposed stay-at-home restrictions and ordered nonessential businesses to close.

The United States entered March with an envious unemployment rate of 3.5 percent, a level not seen since 1969. Payrolls had grown for 113 straight months, and the biggest worry of most employers was finding enough qualified workers.

Now layoffs are mounting with unprecedented speed as pandemic containment measures stop the economy in its tracks. On Sunday, President Trump extended social-distancing guidelines through April 30. Governor Charlie Baker said Tuesday that the state’s restrictions on businesses and schools would run through at least May 4.

Some 294 million people in at least 37 states, 74 counties, 14 cities, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico have been told to stay home, according to an April 1 tally by The New York Times. As of March 23, just nine states had issued stay-in-place orders.

“It’s not going to stop after this week,” Arindrajit Dube, an economics professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, said before the latest claims data were released. “Many states only now are where we were” a week or two ago, he said.

Layoffs came fast and furious in the travel and leisure sectors. More recently retailers including Macy’s, which is furloughing most of its 125,000 employees, industrial companies such as Boston-based General Electric, and others have issued pink slips.

Many forecasters see a US unemployment rate of at least 10 percent by the end of June Beyond that, predictions vary widely because so much depends on assumptions made about the length and severity of the pandemic.

Goldman Sachs economists see the jobless rate climbing to 15 percent by midyear. James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, has one of the most pessimistic forecasts: He told Bloomberg that the jobless rate may hit 30 percent in the second quarter.

“I don’t think we will see 20 or 30 percent ... though I could be surprised,” Federal Reserve Bank of Boston CEO Eric Rosengren told the Globe in an interview Wednesday. He said he expects a jobless rate of at least 10 percent in the April-June quarter.

Massachusetts will likely have a higher jobless rate than other states, at least at the outset, because shutdowns started here before many other parts of the country, he said.

Congress last week passed a $2 trillion rescue package that includes a boost to unemployment benefits and financial aid to businesses aimed at protecting jobs. The bill will give laid-off employees — including newly eligible self-employed, part-time, and gig workers — $600 a week on top of their state benefits for four months. It would also extend benefits for 13 weeks beyond state limits.

Meanwhile, the Fed has moved even more aggressively than during the 2007-2009 recession to ease the flow of credit and stabilize stressed financial markets.

There will be a wide variation in jobless rates among the states, with those dependent on tourism seeing the largest immediate declines in employment, according to Karl Kuykendall, a regional economist at IHS Markit. Nevada and Florida could see employment fall 9.8 percent and 7.9 percent, respectively, by the end of this year, he said.

Massachusetts isn’t overly reliant on leisure and hospitality. The industry accounts for 10 percent of the workforce, putting it in the bottom third among states, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Nevada is No. 1 at 25 percent.

But Massachusetts is dependent on health care and education, which make up 22 percent of jobs, the highest in the country.

Despite being on the front lines of fighting the pandemic, health care providers are under financial pressure as costs rise and revenue from non-emergency services falls. Boston Medical Center is putting 700 employees on furlough — about 10 percent of its workforce.

The outlook for higher education is clouded by questions surrounding how many foreign students may return after the crisis passes.

The numbers of claims also are expected to rise because the federal government is allowing for the first time self-employed and gig workers nationwide to apply for unemployment benefits. These nontraditional workers who file 1099 tax forms have been a growing part of the labor force.

A 2018 Gallup poll indicated that about 29 percent of US workers have an alternative work arrangement as their primary job.

“It almost feels like a turning point for gig workers,” said Scott Alderman, 59, of Shrewsbury, who drives for Uber and Lyft as his main source of income. “It’s a real positive thing.”

Alderman stopped driving March 14 on the advice of his doctor, who was concerned about an underlying medical condition. Alderman said he often took people to and from Logan airport, and he grew increasingly worried about his exposure to the virus from international travelers.

He applied for unemployment benefits Saturday and is waiting for approval. However, the state Department of Unemployment Assistance has since told nontraditional workers to hold off applying until it receives federal guidance on how to handle such claims.

Until then, benefits won’t be available to the self-employed and gig workers.

