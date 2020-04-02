COMFORT ZONE: Just a reminder that the Globe’s new Comfort Zone section is for you, and it’s packed with stories, advice, and tips for navigating the new normal. Do you have a story to share? A strategy to suggest? Have you witnessed an act of kindness? The editors want to hear from you. E-mail them at arts@globe.com .

Welcome once again to HomeFront, our temporary takeover of The Weekender. With the state’s stay-at-home order extended and reality setting in, carving out time to decompress grows more important by the day. In just a week, we seem to have transitioned from the lighthearted fun of “Groundhog Day” to the surreality of “The Long Winter” (I see you, Laura Ingalls Wilder fans). This feels like a good time to turn off the fire hose of stress known as TV news and curl up with something relaxing, even if it’s only for a little while.

In her new interview series, Taking Care, Love Letters columnist Meredith Goldstein seeks out mental health professionals for advice about dealing with ... all of this. If you don’t make it into the live chat, not to worry — you can view the videos online. The first discussion is with clinical psychologist Dr. Monica O’Neal.

Goldstein is putting out fires all over the place. In this time of “physical distancing,” looking good (or at least presentable) while video chatting is an increasingly important life skill. Two film-industry lighting experts have some pointers, including this hot tip: Follow your cat.

Goldstein and Globe movie critic Ty Burr joined forces this week to drop some wisdom in a Love Letters bonus podcast that combines self-care and cinema. Topics include the costars of “Speed” and the time-traveling mailbox they later found themselves sharing.

TV: “Masterpiece” on PBS returns with “World on Fire," an incredibly timely look at another transformational era. The World War II epic “provides a strong sense of life during wartime,” writes Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert, but “is built on so many smaller stories, it sells a few of them short.” The seven-episode series starts Sunday.

Gilbert also embraces escapism with 11 “series that won’t nudge you into asking big questions or rub your nose in moral relativity," including “Rome” and “Freaks and Geeks,” which launched more great careers than the 1984 NBA draft. "They’re not all happy-happy; some of them include murder and mayhem.” Sold!

And remember, Gilbert generates “you may also like” recommendations for readers of the Ask Matthew column. This week: What comes after “Show Me a Hero”?

Kris Hitchen and Katie Proctor in "Sorry We Missed You." Joss Barratt/Zeitgeist Films

FILM: Legendary British director Ken Loach tackles the gig economy in “Sorry We Missed You,” written by Paul Laverty and available through the Coolidge Corner Theatre. “With a documentary realism leavened by his trademark empathy, Loach depicts the brute realities of a new society where you’re your own boss except in all the ways that matter,” Burr writes in his three-star review.

Another direct-to-streaming new release, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always,” takes “a profoundly empathetic interest in the inner lives of beleaguered young women,” Burr says. Written and directed by Eliza Hittman, the film, a Sundance special jury prizewinner, “is a road-trip movie, but with the stakes high and the hi-jinks non-existent.”

While you’re in streaming mode, follow the Globe’s Mark Feeney back in time to 1970, a “crazy-quilt movie year” that saw the release of “Patton,” “Love Story,” and “Claire’s Knee,” just to name a few. If you’ve ever wondered what “Airport” and “Woodstock” have in common besides the year they were released, this is the story for you.

BOOKS: Feeney has another recommendation, and this one is (Nuke LaLoosh voice) a humdinger: “Ball Four,” by Jim Bouton. Writes Feeney, “[N]o one before or since has done so much to humanize the game: to remind us that a ballpark is an imaginary garden with real people in it.” I own three copies of this book, and I approve this message.

For its "Healing Modes" release, Brooklyn Rider commissioned five composers representing diverse cultural perspectives. Erin Baiano

MUSIC: “Healing Modes,” the new project by string quartet Brooklyn Rider, won’t be coming to a performance space near you anytime soon, but the unintentionally timely recording is a balm nonetheless, writes arts correspondent David Weininger. Five newly commissioned pieces combine with ​Beethoven’s String Quartet in A minor, Op. 132, to create ​a "composition both familiar and strange, with its own contours and internal structures.”

The pandemic canceled the Boston Lyric Opera’s production of “Norma,” which was scheduled to open March 13. Like so many other things that used to require putting on shoes, it can now be enjoyed from your couch. An audio recording of the last dress rehearsal will be streaming through mid-May, reports the Globe’s Zoë Madonna.

Thomas Cole drew inspiration from what's now the Willey House Historical Site at Crawford Notch State Park in New Hampshire. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

FINE ART: The Globe’s footloose art critic, Murray Whyte, visits the White Mountains this week, and his Pilgrimages series continues with a doozy of a tale. Well before the Hudson River School made him famous, Thomas Cole was a young painter drawn to what’s now Crawford Notch State Park by “​a leering disaster-porn tabloid smash-hit that made national news.” More than a decade later, he committed the scene to canvas.

PODCASTS: With museums off limits, audio can be an unexpectedly satisfying substitute for the 3-D visiting experience. Globe arts correspondent Cate McQuaid rounds up five art-centric podcasts — including The Lonely Palette, from the Museum of Fine Arts — that “​provide context and commentary, interviews, and pointers.”

FOOD & DINING: It’s not too late to sign up for Devra First’s Cooking From Home newsletter, packed with strategies for staying on an even keel when even the kitchen feels a bit off-balance. And former Globe food editor Sheryl Julian is serving up suggestions for concocting meals with what’s in the pantry.

BUT REALLY: Incorporate some takeout or delivered food into your new routine. Get some fresh air every day. Remind yourself that you’re lucky to have a place to shelter in. Follow the lead of the Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten, and make yourself a quarantini. Wash your hands!