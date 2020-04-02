“Hello, I’m Larry David. Obviously somebody put me up to this 'cause it’s generally not the kind of thing I do, but I basically want to address the idiots out there,” David says at the opening the video.

David, the creator and star of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” appears in a new public service announcement tweeted Tuesday from the Office of the Governor of California. The comedian brings to the video the casual misanthropy that has made him an A-list star. (That, and a little show called “Seinfeld.”)

Attention, young people. Are you still not adhering to social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus outbreak? Larry David has a few choice words for you.

“You know who you are. You’re going out — I don’t know what you’re doing — you’re socializing too close, it’s not good, you’re hurting old people like me — well not me, I have nothing to do with you, I’ll never see you — but other, let’s say other old people who might be your relatives, who the hell knows!”

David continues: “The problem is you’re passing up a fantastic opportunity, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, to stay in the house, sit on the couch and watch TV! I don’t know how you’re passing that up — well, maybe ... 'cause you’re not that bright.

“But here it is! Go home! Watch TV! That’s my advice to you. You know, if you’ve seen my show ... nothing good ever happens going out of the house, you know that. There’s just trouble out there.”

Though the elderly and those with underlying conditions seem to be most vulnerable to serious COVID-19 illness, young people are also getting the virus — and infecting others. According to the California Department of Public Health, the majority of confirmed cases of coronavirus in California have been in people ages 18-49 as of March 31.

Hayley Kaufman can be reached at hayley.kaufman@globe.com.