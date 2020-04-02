In August, national attention focused on the 770-bed detention center when a correctional officer drove into a group of protesters who were demanding that Wyatt stop accepting Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees. And bondholders, who are owed about $130 million in principal and interest, went to federal court to block the removal of ICE detainees.

Wyatt, a nonprofit prison run by a quasi-public corporation, has found itself mired in controversy, debt, and legal battles over the past year.

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. - The Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility is making progress toward a goal of refinancing its heavy debt burden, gaining a greater degree of autonomy, and restarting payments to its host city of Central Falls, the board chairman said Thursday.

But during a meeting in February, the majority bondholder, Invesco, expressed an interest in reaching a resolution to the situation, said James J. Lombardi III, the new chairman of the Wyatt board.

“They have agreed in principle to work with us on ways to restructure or address the Wyatt’s bonded indebtedness,” Lombardi said in a statement. “We appreciate Invesco’s collaborative approach to addressing the fiscal challenges facing the Wyatt and believe a path forward can be agreed to in the near future.”

To guide Wyatt on that path, the board met this week and decided to back plans to hire a financial adviser to analyze Wyatt’s finances for a bond issuance or a restructuring of the existing bonds, he said. Bids for the financial adviser job are due April 13.

“If we are able to restructure the Wyatt’s debt and establish positive cash flow, then the Wyatt will have more flexibility in its operations going forward,” Lombardi said.

He said negotiations might result in Wyatt owing less than the full $130 million in debt, but back on schedule with regular payments to the bondholders. And, he said, such an agreement could put an end to the legal battle that has limited Wyatt’s autonomy.

Wyatt had 70 ICE detainees as of Thursday, a spokesman said.

“What it would do is it would bring us to a point where we were self-governing again,” Lombardi told the Globe. “All of the litigation would be behind us, all of the financial matters would be behind us, and we would begin to pay the City of Central Falls some amount as good corporate citizens.”

The 26-year-old prison was created as a way to bolster the cash-strapped square-mile city of Central Falls, but it has turned into a source of frustration, litigation, and outrage.

Lombardi said the Wyatt board has resolved one legal issue with Central Falls by agreeing to pay the city $30,000 to settle disputed property taxes for land that contains a training center across from the prison.

