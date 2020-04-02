Steve Walsh, president of the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association, sent a note to members this morning saying that the machine will arrive Saturday from Battelle, a research nonprofit based in Columbus, Ohio. The letter was read to the Globe. The machine is scheduled to be parked at a vacant K-Mart store in Somerville off I-93.

A mammoth machine that can sterilize up to 80,000 N95 respirator masks a day is coming to the Boston area — a major breakthrough that could potentially provide protective masks to all Massachusetts hospitals battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Battelle’s machine uses concentrated hydrogen peroxide vapor to decontaminate N95 masks, which are in short supply around the country, desperately needed by doctors and nurses treating patients infected with COVID-19. Under normal circumstances, N95 masks are discarded after each use to maintain safety. With this system, they can be reused safely up to 20 times, according to Battelle.

The machine will be hosted by Partners HealthCare, according to the memo from Walsh, who said it will be the fourth FDA-approved site for this technology in the country.

Sterilizing 80,000 N95 masks a day should be enough to serve all hospitals in Massachusetts and possibly New England. Massachusetts General Hospital, it is believed, cycles through about 1,000 masks in a day.

The system is expected to be fully operational on Monday and will be staffed by workers from Battelle. The initial cost of cleaning will be about $3.25 a mask, but that figure is expected to drop as these machines are placed around the country, Walsh stated.

One hospital executive called this a “game changer” for the region in terms of getting protective equipment to critical front-line health-care workers.

In late March, the FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization allowing Battelle to sterilize masks for Ohio hospitals at its West Jefferson, Ohio, facility. A subsequent authorization enabled it to dispatch machines to other locations around the country.

Battelle employees processing equipment for decontamination. Battelle

The mobile technology was just installed in Long Island, N.Y., at Stony Brook University, where it is being tested and should start operating by Friday, a university spokesperson told the Globe. That system will provide sterilized masks for Stony Brook University Hospital and possibly other locations.

“We have already tested thousands of masks,” said Battelle CEO Lewis Von Thaer during Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s coronavirus briefing on Sunday. Von Thaer noted that Battelle already had other machines en route to New York City and Seattle, and he said the firm wanted to send them to Chicago and the Washington DC area.

The Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association hailed the news of the sterilization machine’s arrival.

“MHA is thrilled this piece of critical equipment is coming to Massachusetts for our providers as they work tirelessly through this unprecedented crisis," the MHA said in a statement to the Globe. "Quite simply, the protection of our caregivers is the greatest advantage we can give ourselves in defeating this pandemic. Just as our patients deserve to be kept safe under all circumstances, so does our workforce. While our hospitals and the state will continue to pursue every possible source of new personal protective equipment, we are hopeful that this decontamination system will provide much-needed relief to healthcare workers in the weeks ahead. We thank Partners HealthCare, Governor Baker, and the entire hospital community for helping make this happen.”

Rebecca Ostriker can be reached at rebecca.ostriker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeOstriker.