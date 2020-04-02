Kevin Malette, 35, of Brockton, was arraigned by teleconference at Brockton Superior Court on one count of manslaughter, possessing/delivering drugs or articles to prisoners in a correctional institute or jail, and other charges relating to the possession and distribution of narcotics, according to the statement.

A Bridgewater State Hospital patient pleaded not guilty Thursday to allegedly distributing fentanyl and cocaine that led to another patient’s fatal overdose in September, the Plymouth County district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Bridgewater State Hospital staff found the victim, Jeffrey Link, 51, of Fall River, unresponsive in his locked cell around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 19 while they were conducting routine inmate checks, the district attorney’s office said. Staff members tried to perform life-saving measures on Link and he was taken to Morton Hospital in Taunton, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators discovered that Link had traded four bags containing more than $100 worth of food and coffee from the hospital’s canteen for narcotics, according to the statement. Investigators found the bags in the possession of Malette, who lived in another building at the hospital, the statement said.

A grand jury indicted Malette in September for supplying Link with the narcotics that he overdosed on.

Malette is scheduled to appear in court on May 21 for a pretrial conference.

