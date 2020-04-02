Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan said more than 220 people in Brockton have confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon.

The tests were done by the health center at the Father Bill’s and MainSpring homeless shelter in downtown Brockton on Monday and Tuesday, Joss said. The health center is still waiting on results from Tuesday’s round of testing, and those who had confirmed cases were taken to an isolation center, she said.

Fifteen homeless people in Brockton have tested positive for COVID-19 as the number of cases continues to rise in the city, said Sue Joss, CEO of the Brockton Neighborhood Health Center.

Several tents have been set up outside the MainSpring shelter to help Brockton’s homeless quarantine and social distance themselves while still having a roof over their head, Sullivan said.

Three heated tents were put up in Perkins Park next to MainSpring Wednesday. Sullivan said two of the tents will house 30 people each and the third tent will be used for food service.

Portable showers have also been placed outside MainSpring and a fourth tent for health care workers will be put up in a parking lot next to the building, while the main building will house the rest of the homeless who come to the shelter. A police detail will also be at the MainSpring property.

Sullivan said these measures will help protect and care for the 130 homeless people MainSpring typically serves each day.

“We’re all rolling up our sleeves and working together to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," Sullivan said.

