“They’re keeping the kids and keeping the schools clean,” Letteney Larkin told Good Morning America . “This is a time more than ever to appreciate what they do.”

In Medfield, Heather Letteney Larkin, a mother of two, started a fundraiser on Facebook to rally the community around custodians of Medfield Public Schools. Within days the fundraiser raised $9,290, which will be distributed equally among the 19 custodians.

Since schools nationwide shut down due to the coronavirus, custodians have tirelessly worked to clean and disinfect the buildings to ensure students have a safe environment when they return. Now, some New England parents are stepping up to say thanks.

On Facebook, she shared a message she received from the daughter of a Medfield school custodian, who has medical issues.

“My dad is the head custodian at one of the schools and is immune deficient, and that requires him to get monthly infusions ... This pandemic unknown has been a bit unsettling but my dad is still working hard as always," the daughter wrote. "This act of kindness showing people supporting one another is so heartwarming and amazing.”

During this unpredictable and tumultuous time, fund-raisers have sprung up around the nation to benefit custodial staff.

Letteney Larkin said she was inspired by Brooke Bennett Thomas, who hosted a fund-raiser for custodians at the Williston Central School and the Allen Brook School in Williston, Vt.

“[The custodians] see our kids on a daily basis and more times than not they know them on a first name basis," Bennett Thomas wrote on Facebook. “Like many others they do their jobs without reluctance and they take pride in how clean they keep our schools. We are blessed to have such a hardworking crew.”

Bennett Thomas raised $7,450, more than tripling her original goal.

“It’s a unsettling time in our country and being able to shift some of that concern has been very uplifting for people,” she wrote.