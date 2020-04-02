Firefighters were called to an apartment building at 2 Kingbird Rd. around 8:30 a.m., firefighters said on Twitter. The fire started in a third-floor apartment in the four story building, but was contained to that unit, they said.

A 1-alarm fire that broke out inside a Dorchester apartment building Thursday morning caused an estimated $100,000 in damage and displaced one resident, Boston firefighters said.

An apartment building at 2 Kingbird Rd. in Mattapan caught fire Thursday morning.

Heavy smoke was seen on the building’s third and fourth floors when firefighters arrived. Brian Alkins, a spokesman for the department, said the resident who lived in the unit in another part of the building when the fire started.

Advertisement

The fire was knocked down within 20 minutes, Alkins said.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.