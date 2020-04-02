This comes at a time when some top epidemiologists predict Massachusetts is about two weeks away from its peak demand on hospitals due to the pandemic, and at a time when there is a critical shortage of masks and other personal protective equipment for health-care workers.

As of Wednesday, there were 509 infected workers at the hospitals, up from 177 the prior week, according to hospital data tracked by the Globe on a daily basis.

Coronavirus infections among employees at major hospitals in Massachusetts nearly tripled over the past week, intensifying alarm about workers’ health, potential spread to others, and the withdrawal of staff at such a critical time in the pandemic.

“We are entering the most crucial period in this pandemic and nurses are very concerned,” said Donna Kelly-Williams, a registered nurse and president of the Massachusetts Nurses Association, in a statement.

“Many hospitals are reluctant to test nurses, and others are refusing to report their numbers to DPH. This is dangerous and obscene. The MNA has been working for weeks with every hospital where we represent nurses, and that’s 48 hospitals, to convince the hospitals to implement safe, appropriate policies.”

Some hospitals are listening, she said, while “some are not. We need every hospital to listen to what nurses on the frontlines are saying and asking for as they know what needs to be done, and if they don’t this virus will only spread.”

The breakdown included 139 infected workers at Massachusetts General Hospital, compared to 41 the prior week; 125 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, up from 45; 82 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, up from 40; 65 at Boston Medical Center, up from 15; 66 at Tufts Medical Center, up from 31; and 32 at UMass Memorial Medical Center, up from five. The Beth Israel numbers were current as of Friday, while the others were current as of Wednesday.

Health care workers face increased risks because their jobs require them to be around sick people. Many health care workers fell ill in China and Italy, where the virus spread earlier, and the numbers of infected workers in Boston and across the United States are expected to rise.

Massachusetts hospital officials have said previously that some infected employees do not work directly with patients, which leads officials to believe their infections came from their ordinary lives, not work. That also means that vulnerable hospitalized patients - who are not infected with the virus - risk getting infected from the workers that are trying to help them.

When they’re working with patients who may have coronavirus, hospital workers wear gowns, gloves, masks, and eye or face shields to protect themselves. This protective equipment is in short supply, and many hospitals are requiring doctors and nurses to extend use of masks that they would normally discard after one patient encounter.

While coronavirus spreads quickly in the community, the experience in Italy and China shows that front-line health care workers face a special threat. In China, where the virus started, more than 3,300 workers became infected. In Italy, where hospitals are now overwhelmed with coronavirus patients, about 9 percent of all cases were among health care workers.

In the early days of the virus’s spread in China, health care workers became infected before they started wearing full-body protection, said Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, during a media briefing last week.

In Italy, Jha told reporters, a combination of inadequate personal protective equipment and severe fatigue led many health care workers to become infected: “People started getting tired and just ended up being less vigilant.”

Priyanka Dayal McCluskey and Liz Kowalczyk also contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Patricia Wen can be reached at patricia.wen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @GlobePatty.