Gammons’s words were echoed by a tweeter using the handle BostonAttitude.

“Kraft uses Patriots plane to get 1.2 million masks from China for health care workers #SmartNews thank you, Bob Kraft,” said sports commentator Peter Gammons via Twitter, adding that Kraft’s late wife Myra “is very proud.”

Many people took to social media Thursday to praise New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft for using the team plane to fly more than 1 million N95 masks from China to the US for the fight against coronavirus.

“Thanks to Governor Baker & Robert Kraft,” the tweeter wrote. “A Million N95 masks are coming from China on Board the New England Patriots’ Plane.”

Fans and public figures were reacting to the news, first reported in the Wall Street Journal, that the Baker Administration had purchased more than 1 million N95 masks, and the Patriots plane would be carrying the first shipment to the state.

The plane is expected to land at Logan International Airport later Thursday. An exact time has not yet been disclosed.

One person tweeted Thursday that more members of the billionaire class should follow Kraft’s example.

“WILL ALL BILLIONAIRES DO WHAT ROBERT KRAFT DID did & use your money 2 provide all PPE needed?” she wrote. “Bezo,[sic] Gates, Winfrey, Yang, Bloomberg, Jerry Jones, Buffet, Zuckerberg, Michael Jordan, Waltons, etc? All of you are so blessed. Please help out. You can do it.”

Said another fan, “What an amazing story. Thank you @MassGovernor @Patriots & Robert Kraft for making this happen. You’re a great example of coming together for our states and country.”

And Jay Ash, a former Chelsea city manager and Baker administration official who now heads the Massachusetts Competitive Partnership, praised Kraft as well.

“We are all Patriots - but none more than Robert Kraft!” Ash tweeted. “Thx Kraft Family for all you do for us, seen & more often behind the scenes.”

John R. Ellement and Victoria McGrane of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.