The non-profit group says it has filed a class action lawsuit against US Customs and Immigration Enforcement and the Bristol County sheriff’s office.

“Just this morning, a COVID-19 infection was confirmed by Bristol County involving a health care professional at the detention facility,” Lawyers for Civil Rights said in a statement

Lawyers seeking the release of all civil immigration detainees in Bristol County say that a health care worker at a detention facility there has been confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The group represents detainees being held at the Bristol County House of Corrections and C. Carlos Carreiro Immigration Detention Center, according to a federal court filing by the group. It wasn’t clear where the infected health care worker worked.

The lawyers said a hearing is slated for 2 p.m. in US District Court in Boston on their request for “emergency class-wide humanitarian relief and release for all civil immigration detainees currently confined in Bristol County.”

The lawyers said they are representing a group of 147 people. At least 111 of the immigrants have never been convicted of a violent crime, and at least 56 have never been convicted of anything at all. Of the 31 people with final orders of removal, only 3 have scheduled removal dates, the lawyers said.

The lawyers also said that scores of the detainees have serious medical issues, including heart conditions; diabetes; liver and kidney disease; and lung and respiratory conditions.

“These individuals are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19,” the lawyers said, calling the confinement “life-threatening and unconstitutional.”



