Healthcare workers have comprised 68 of the total patients diagnosed with COVID-19, according to Dr. Nirav Shah, director of Maine CDC.

Of the total cases, 94 patients have recovered — an additional 14 since Wednesday, according to the Maine CDC. Sixty-eight patients have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported 32 more confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 376, officials said.

No new deaths in the state were reported, officials said. Seven people have died as a result of COVID-19 in Maine.

Cumberland County has reported the most coronavirus cases in the state with 204, officials said. York County has the second highest in the state number with 74 cases. Thirteen counties have reported cases.

Four additional counties — Androscoggin, Kennebec, Sagadahoc, Penobscot — have 10 or more confirmed cases, officials said. Community transmission has been confirmed in Cumberland and York counties, and the CDC is investigating whether it is occurring in Penobscot and Kennebec, Shah said.

Maine Governor Janet Mills’ stay-at-home order, an effort to slow the spread of the virus, went into effect Thursday and will last until April 30. Under the order, citizens can only leave their homes if they have an essential job or are retrieving necessary items such as food or medicine. Violators may face up to six months in jail or a $1,000 fine.

Almost 600 tests were sent to LabCorp for testing Wednesday, Shah said.

“The Maine CDC has no testing backlog while we await the samples being tested at LabCorp,” he said.

Amid worries of a shortage in personal protective equipment, the CDC placed an order for 300,000 N95 masks Thursday morning from a Maine vendor “with whom we work quite a bit,” Shah said. A “very large” distribution of PPE across the state will begin Friday, he said.

Throughout Maine, there are 285 ICU beds, 122 of which are available, Shah said. Of the 334 ventilators in the state, 122 are available. There are 186 available alternative ventilators, which were recently deemed usable for critically ill patients by the FDA.

As cases steadily increase throughout the state, Shah reminded citizens that scientists and the medical community may not immediately have the answers people are looking for.

“Where we are in the outbreak, a lot of folks are looking for quick answers,” he said. “But unfortunately, a lot of those might not quite exist.”

Shah urged people to be wary of individuals attempting to sell treatments for the coronavirus, none of which are currently known to the scientific community.

“The best vaccine we have available to us is physical distancing right now,” he said.

