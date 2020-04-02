In an effort to get people to spread out and practice better social distancing, state officials are closing all coastal beach parking lots. However, the beaches will stay open for people to walk, jog, and bike, as long as they stay a safe distance away from each other.
Governor Charlie Baker issued the emergency order Thursday to close all coastal beach parking areas managed by the Department of Conservation and Recreation by 12 p.m. Friday to prevent large groups of people from congregating by the ocean during the COVID-19 outbreak.
State officials said DCR will open some seasonal state parks early and expand access at other parks to provide other open space opportunities for people to enjoy.
“State parks and associated parking areas remain open at this time; however, the public is asked to visit state parks and other open space properties that are located near their homes to ensure social distancing to limit the spread of COVID-19,” officials said in a press release. “Additionally, DCR’s agency-owned ice rinks, visitor centers, campgrounds, playgrounds, fitness areas, athletic fields, athletic courts, golf courses, and bathroom facilities will remain closed until Monday, May 4, 2020. DCR will also be limiting the amount of parking spaces available at certain high-visitation state parks.”
