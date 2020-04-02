In an effort to get people to spread out and practice better social distancing, state officials are closing all coastal beach parking lots. However, the beaches will stay open for people to walk, jog, and bike, as long as they stay a safe distance away from each other.

Governor Charlie Baker issued the emergency order Thursday to close all coastal beach parking areas managed by the Department of Conservation and Recreation by 12 p.m. Friday to prevent large groups of people from congregating by the ocean during the COVID-19 outbreak.