PROVIDENCE - Governor Gina Raimondo is holding a live press conference Thursday to answer questions about the coronavirus from more than 13,000 students across the state.
Public schools have been closed since March 16, but every school is offering distance learning so that students can continue to attend school from home.
As of Wednesday, the state had 566 confirmed cases of the disease, and 10 people had died.
- Governor Raimondo said she is unlikely to lower her restriction on gatherings of more than five people.
- Raimondo to the high school class of 2020: “I’m really sorry. This stinks. This is not the senior year you were supposed to have.”
- Raimondo said children can definitely go outside each day, but they should try to hang around the same people each day. She said children should not “touch stuff” at parks.
- Raimondo said she doesn’t know when she schools will reopen.
- Raimondo’s message to children: “If you see people not following the orders, tell an adult.”
- Raimondo said she expects a lot of people to be in the hospital, and she’s working on setting up new hospitals.
- Asked if there are any businesses open, Raimondo said she has closed a lot of them to keep people safe.
- Raimondo says children shouldn’t worry too much about getting the coronavirus, but the state is more concerned about older people.
- Raimondo said the most important children can do to help others is wash their hands constantly.
- Raimondo said Bradley Hospital is expanding Kids’ Link, which offers mental health support for young people. The phone number is 855-543-5465
- Raimondo is asking children to read every day of April.
- Raimondo is taking questions from her husband, Andy Moffit.
