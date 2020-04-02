PROVIDENCE -- A Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus, so the DMV’s main offices in Cranston will be closed Thursday and Friday, state officials announced.
The DMV will do additional cleaning at the offices during the two-day span.
“We understand that this is a difficult time for both customers and state employees,” state Department of Administration spokeswoman Brenna McCabe said. “Keeping everyone safe must be our first priority. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our customers.”
The employee had been out of the office since March 20 and informed the DMV of the positive test on Wednesday night, DMV spokesman Paul Grimaldi said.
Residents should check the DMV website for updates.
All DMV satellite offices are already closed. All road tests are canceled through Friday. And the DMV is providing 90-day extensions for driver licenses, learner permits, registrations, inspection stickers, and disability placards that are scheduled to expire in the months of March and April.
