PROVIDENCE -- A Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus, so the DMV’s main offices in Cranston will be closed Thursday and Friday, state officials announced.

The DMV will do additional cleaning at the offices during the two-day span.

“We understand that this is a difficult time for both customers and state employees,” state Department of Administration spokeswoman Brenna McCabe said. “Keeping everyone safe must be our first priority. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our customers.”