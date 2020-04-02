King Richard had a better shot at finding a horse than most have at finding hand sanitizer these days.

A lot of us would settle for some hand sanitizer.

WINDSOR, Vt. — Toward the end of Shakespeare’s play “Richard III,” as the doomed protagonist, King Richard, is on foot in battle and especially vulnerable, he cries, “A horse, a horse! My kingdom for a horse!”

I mentioned my futile, exasperating search for hand sanitizer to the great Angela Young, who works at the post office in Quechee.

Angela knows everything and everybody, and she said, “The Silo distillery is giving it away, free.”

So I headed down Route 5 into Windsor and found Erin Bell, the head distiller at Silo, in the back of the distillery, making hand sanitizer instead of vodka.

“We’re giving away 10, 15 gallons a day,” she said.

The pandemic that is COVID-19 has exposed some of the worst in human nature, including those who have hoarded disinfectants to sell them at obscene prices.

But the flip side is what takes place in a humble distillery here in Windsor, hard by the Connecticut River.

Silo is a small business, 10 people who make and sell vodka, gin, whiskey, and cider. They have a small bar, and when the you-know-what hit the fan in early March, they had trouble finding hand sanitizer for their employees and customers.

They were wondering what to do when Anne Marie Delaney, one of the owners, said, “Can’t we make it ourselves?”

They found the World Health Organization’s recipe for hand sanitizer and realized they were already making half the ingredients. Jeff Grembowicz, a farmer in North Clarendon, supplies non-GMO corn that is the essence of their ethanol. They also produce sterile water. Bell went out and, using her own money, bought a bunch of vegetable glycerine and hydrogen peroxide.

They made a batch for their customers.

“Just to put people at ease,” Bell said.

Word travels fast in this part of Vermont. The Worthy Kitchen in Woodstock asked for four gallons. Some other restaurants asked, too. Then everything shut down March 16, the day before Silo, like every other bar in New England and beyond, expected to have a banner day.

As all the bars and restaurants shut down, so did Silo’s revenue. But they kept fielding calls from people who heard they had hand sanitizer. The hospitals at Dartmouth-Hitchcock and Mount Ascutney pleaded for the stuff.

“This was more than about business,” Bell said. “We felt an obligation. This is our community, these are our neighbors.”

So they kept making the stuff. They charge the hospitals a nominal fee, to cover production costs. But they continue to give it away to first responders and the public.

They’ve had visitors and calls from all over New England, even Ohio, and have sent people a list of other distillers making it.

I called Peter Jillson, the CEO at Silo, and suggested he could be making a ton of money right now if he and his co-workers weren’t so altruistic.

He chuckled and said business is business but as a human being, as a Vermonter, he and everybody he works with doesn’t look at this as an opportunity to cash in.

“To be able to keep the business running, to keep our people employed, that’s great,” he said. “To be able to help our front-line health care workers, our police officers and firefighters, to be able to give some people something to bring home that makes them feel a little safer, that means a lot to us.”

Back in the back of the shop, Erin Bell was making a batch of hand sanitizer. At 4 p.m., she would open the door to let in the people carrying their empty bottles. For two hours every day, people can fill up any container they’d like with up to 12 ounces of hand sanitizer.

Erin Bell is exhausted but exhilarated.

She looked up from the vat, smiling, and said, “I’m grateful that I can help people."

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.