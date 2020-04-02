Mortuary trucks, where bodies would be placed temporarily, have been set up outside the university’s Carmelita Landry Arena. the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said in a statement.

A temporary morgue has been set up at Fitchburg State University as an emergency measure should additional deaths from COVID-19 overwhelm state mortuary services and its workers, state officials said Wednesday.

So far, 122 Massachusetts residents have died from the virus, state health officials said.

With an unknown number of additional virus-related deaths anticipated , state officials want to ensure there will be sufficient capacity to safely provide the necessary services, the medical examiner’s office said.

Advertisement

“While OCME currently has sufficient capacity for its needs, our contingency plans include supporting the continued operation of mortuary services by providing increased short-term capacity for cities, towns, and medical facilities if necessary,” Jake Wark, a spokesman for the office, said in the statement.

“We are grateful to Mayor DiNatale and Fitchburg State University for making this space available to ensure that mortuary services are uninterrupted and remain safe for the community and sensitive to families,” Wark said.

A spokesperson for the university deferred comment to the medical examiner’s office.

Fitchburg Mayor Stephen L. DiNatale did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday night.

Earlier in the day, DiNatale said in a video address to Fitchburg residents that the city has been working with the university, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, and the medical examiner’s office to plan for the facility.

He stressed that the temporary morgue “poses no risk to personnel and the public at large” and will only be used if necessary.

“This temporary facility will provide increased short-term capacity for cities, towns, and medical facilities, if necessary in the event of an increase in decedents or a decrease in the mortuary workforce,” DiNatale said.

Advertisement

“The staging area will — if necessary — act as a bridge between health care facilities and funeral homes and crematories. This will allow mortuary service providers to keep their services operating in a way that’s safe for staff and respectful of each decedent," he said,

Human remains brought to the Fitchburg facility will be kept inside the trucks according to state protocols and will not pose a health risk to residents, the medical examiner’s office said.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends expanding morgue capacity and setting up temporary facilities if necessary. Already a temporary morgue has been set up in New York and several are being constructed in the United Kingdom, according to published reports.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.