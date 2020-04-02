Fuller said she has decided not provide details about the victims, including their gender, age, and whether they had underlying health conditions, partly to protect the privacy of those who are mourning.

“Join me in extending compassion to those who are grieving,” Fuller said. “We hope – and, if it is a part of your faith tradition, we pray – that the memories of those we have lost may be a blessing to those who knew them and loved them.”

Three Newton residents have died in the past week from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said in a statement Wednesday.

Advertisement

She said she also based the decision on the guidance of the state’s health department, “which has asked that the more specific information about those who have died only be reported at the county level.”

Fuller said she will announce deaths in Newton due to the virus once a week.

“I am trying to balance the need for all of us to know these grim realities and my preference for being compassionate to the grieving families and friends and, if they choose, shielding them from the possibility of public scrutiny and those who, fearful for their own health, may shun them,” Fuller said.

As of Wednesday, 94 people in Newton had tested positive for COVID-19, she said in the statement.

The city has added four school nurses to its team with the Health and Human Services Department, which is conducting contact investigations of those who test positive in Newton, she said.

The vast majority of cases involve mild or moderate symptoms, she said, and the patients are recovering at home.

“What does this all mean? Our adherence to staying away from people who are not in our households can, and will, slow the spread of COVID-19. Social distancing will save lives,” she said.

Advertisement





John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.